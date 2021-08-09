Ferry-Morse Extends the Gardening Season with the Launch of Fall Plantlings™ Featuring 40+ Varieties

NORTON, Mass., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferry-Morse, the largest home gardening seed packet company in the U.S., is helping extend the gardening season with the introduction of its Fall Plantlings™ Collection. With Fall offerings for both warm and cooler-climate gardeners, over 40 varieties of flower, succulent, vegetable, and herb healthy baby plants are now available for delivery direct from the Ferry-Morse nursery to your front door and arrive ready-to-plant.

Trusted by gardeners since 1856, the brand continues to innovate with products like Plantlings to help gardeners be successful. Plantlings are a must-have tool for a successful fall season, with established root systems that will yield a healthier garden and leave gardeners with a shorter to-do list come time for spring planting.

"Many gardeners - new and even experienced - may think the close of summer means the time to pack away the garden tools, but it's actually the perfect time to plant cool weather vegetables, herbs and ornamentals you can enjoy now as well as establish perennials to set yourself up for success next season," said Rebecca Sears, Chief Gardening Guru for Ferry-Morse. "Our new Fall Plantlings varieties make it simple for gardeners to reap the benefits of fresh vegetables like kale, swiss chard and brussels sprouts and enjoy striking flowers well into the cooler months."

Savor the Season Longer

For varieties that will fill your dinner table throughout the fall, new vegetable Plantlings span a range of cool weather crops like Bloomsdale Spinach, Dinosaur Kale, Stonehead Cabbage, Destiny Broccoli, Lettuce Blend and Bright Lights Swiss Chard. Great for indoor or outdoor herb gardens depending on climate, Chives, Fernleaf Dill, and Basil Dolce Fresca are also available to appreciate the freshest flavors available.

Fall's Beauty on Display

A large assortment of new perennials allows gardeners to plant and enjoy attractive flowers now, as well as again next season. New additions this season include Hidcote Blue Lavender, Bachelor Buttons, Bee Balm, Sorbet Harvest Mix Jump Up Viola, Rudbeckia Black Eyed Susan, Coreopsis Early Sunrise, Echinacea Cheyenne Spirit Coneflower, Gaillardia Arizona Sun and Phlox Candy Strip. These varieties are also great pollinators, helping gardeners build a thriving environment now that will last for years to come.

New annuals like Chilly Chili Ornamental Peppers and Snapdragons Snapshot Mix join the bunch, as well as planter-friendly annuals such as Ornamental Kale, Ornamental Cabbage, and Pansy Mix and that are perfect for beautiful fall window boxes.

For green thumb vibes indoors, Ferry-Morse's new additions like Sempervivum Hippie Chick, Sedum Tricolor Succulents and Spider Plants will brighten up any room. All three grow well inside and out and are easy to care for, requiring little maintenance.

Ferry-Morse Fall Plantlings Collection is available for online purchase in packs of three, six or 12 and ship directly throughout North America through September 28th (or while supplies last).

About Ferry-Morse

Founded in 1856, Ferry-Morse is one of the oldest operating seed companies in the United States and pioneered the practice of selling only fresh flower, herb, and vegetable seeds, packed for the current season. Along with our history comes a wealth of knowledge, innovations, and experience helping generations of gardeners. What has always been at the center of the Ferry-Morse brand are quality and integrity, including a dedication to only Non-GMO seeds. Ferry-Morse is part of the Green Garden Products family of brands, the leading supplier of seed packets and seed starter products for flower and vegetable gardens in North America. ferrymorse.com

SOURCE Ferry-Morse