Fertigation And Chemigation Market Segmented by Type and Geography, Region, Size, Outlook, Share, and Forecast 2026 - Technavio

Fertigation And Chemigation Market Vendors

AGnVET Services

Agri-Inject Inc.

AquFlow

Bluelab Corp Ltd.

Finolex Plasson

Hunter Industries Inc

General Treatment Products, Inc.

Greentech India

Haifa Group

INJECT-O-METER

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

Lindsay Corp.

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

The fertigation and chemigation market will be affected by the growing preference for drip irrigation systems with improved features. Apart from this, other market trends include technological innovations and increasing demand for smart irrigation systems. Buy Sample Report.

Fertigation And Chemigation Market Split by

Type

Drip



Sprinkler

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



The Middle East and Africa

The market analysis is done on the basis of regional distribution helping us to utilize & make performance estimations for the international market over the period from 2021-2026. The fertigation and chemigation market research report shed light on the foremost regions: Europe, APAC, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Download Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global fertigation and chemigation industry by value?

What will be the size of the global fertigation and chemigation industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global fertigation and chemigation industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global fertigation and chemigation market?

Fertigation and chemigation market research report presents critical information and factual data about the fertigation and chemigation industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the fertigation and chemigation market study.

The product range of the fertigation and chemigation industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in the fertigation and chemigation market research reports and the production volume and efficacy across the world are discussed.

Related Reports:

Azotobacter-based Biofertilizer Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The azotobacter-based biofertilizer market share is expected to increase by USD 146.31 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 8.4%.

Organic Pesticides Market by Crop Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The organic pesticides market share is expected to increase to USD 4.48 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.02%.

Fertigation And Chemigation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.94% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 14.49 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.69 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AGnVET Services, Agri-Inject Inc., AquFlow, Bluelab Corp Ltd., Finolex Plasson, Galcon Bakarim Agricultural Cooperative Society Ltd., Hunter Industries Inc, General Treatment Products, Inc., Greentech India, Haifa Group, INJECT-O-METER, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Lindsay Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Nelson Irrigation Corp., Netafim Ltd., Rivulis Irrigation Ltd., T L Irrigation Co., The Toro Co., and Valmont Industries Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Materials" Research Reports

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Drip - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Drip - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Drip - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Drip - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Drip - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Sprinkler - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Sprinkler - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Sprinkler - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Sprinkler - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Sprinkler - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Haifa Group

Exhibit 89: Haifa Group - Overview



Exhibit 90: Haifa Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Haifa Group - Key offerings

10.4 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 92: Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Lindsay Corp.

Exhibit 96: Lindsay Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Lindsay Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Lindsay Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Lindsay Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

Exhibit 100: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 103: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Nelson Irrigation Corp.

Exhibit 105: Nelson Irrigation Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Nelson Irrigation Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Nelson Irrigation Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 Netafim Ltd.

Exhibit 108: Netafim Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Netafim Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Netafim Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Rivulis Irrigation Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Rivulis Irrigation Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Rivulis Irrigation Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Rivulis Irrigation Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 T L Irrigation Co.

Exhibit 114: T L Irrigation Co. - Overview



Exhibit 115: T L Irrigation Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: T L Irrigation Co. - Key offerings

10.11 The Toro Co.

Exhibit 117: The Toro Co. - Overview



Exhibit 118: The Toro Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: The Toro Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: The Toro Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Valmont Industries Inc.

Exhibit 121: Valmont Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Valmont Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Valmont Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Valmont Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Valmont Industries Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio