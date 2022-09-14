Fertigation And Chemigation Market Segmented by Type and Geography, Region, Size, Outlook, Share, and Forecast 2026 - Technavio

Sep 14, 2022, 13:15 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know the Fertigation and Chemigation Market size is expected to grow by USD 14.49 million during the forecast period of 2021-2026? Technavio's latest report on the fertigation and chemigation market is segmented by Type and Geography is curated by covering all market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of business needs & impeccable growth strategies. Free Sample Report Available for Fertigation And Chemigation Market!
Technavio fertigation and chemigation market report has been prepared by focusing on both qualitative & quantitative aspects which cover- market trends, market drivers, Five forces analysis, challenges, key factors, Market size and forecast, Market segmentation, Geographical insights, and Competitive Landscape.
Fertigation And Chemigation Market Vendors
- AGnVET Services
- Agri-Inject Inc.
- AquFlow
- Bluelab Corp Ltd.
- Finolex Plasson
- Hunter Industries Inc
- General Treatment Products, Inc.
- Greentech India
- Haifa Group
- INJECT-O-METER
- Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.
- Lindsay Corp.
- Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.
The fertigation and chemigation market will be affected by the growing preference for drip irrigation systems with improved features. Apart from this, other market trends include technological innovations and increasing demand for smart irrigation systems. Buy Sample Report.
Fertigation And Chemigation Market Split by
- Type
- Drip
- Sprinkler
- Geography
- Europe
- APAC
- North America
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
The market analysis is done on the basis of regional distribution helping us to utilize & make performance estimations for the international market over the period from 2021-2026. The fertigation and chemigation market research report shed light on the foremost regions: Europe, APAC, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Download Free Sample Report.
Imperative Insights on the following aspects:
- What was the size of the global fertigation and chemigation industry by value?
- What will be the size of the global fertigation and chemigation industry in 2026?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global fertigation and chemigation industry?
- How has the industry performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global fertigation and chemigation market?
Fertigation and chemigation market research report presents critical information and factual data about the fertigation and chemigation industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the fertigation and chemigation market study.
The product range of the fertigation and chemigation industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in the fertigation and chemigation market research reports and the production volume and efficacy across the world are discussed.
Fertigation And Chemigation Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.94%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 14.49 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.69
Regional analysis
Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
Europe at 33%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AGnVET Services, Agri-Inject Inc., AquFlow, Bluelab Corp Ltd., Finolex Plasson, Galcon Bakarim Agricultural Cooperative Society Ltd., Hunter Industries Inc, General Treatment Products, Inc., Greentech India, Haifa Group, INJECT-O-METER, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Lindsay Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Nelson Irrigation Corp., Netafim Ltd., Rivulis Irrigation Ltd., T L Irrigation Co., The Toro Co., and Valmont Industries Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Drip - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Drip - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Drip - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Drip - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Drip - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Sprinkler - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Sprinkler - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Sprinkler - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Sprinkler - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Sprinkler - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Haifa Group
- Exhibit 89: Haifa Group - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Haifa Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: Haifa Group - Key offerings
- 10.4 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.
- Exhibit 92: Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 93: Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 94: Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 95: Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Lindsay Corp.
- Exhibit 96: Lindsay Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 97: Lindsay Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 98: Lindsay Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 99: Lindsay Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.
- Exhibit 100: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 101: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 102: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 103: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 104: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Nelson Irrigation Corp.
- Exhibit 105: Nelson Irrigation Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 106: Nelson Irrigation Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 107: Nelson Irrigation Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Netafim Ltd.
- Exhibit 108: Netafim Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Netafim Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 110: Netafim Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Rivulis Irrigation Ltd.
- Exhibit 111: Rivulis Irrigation Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Rivulis Irrigation Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 113: Rivulis Irrigation Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.10 T L Irrigation Co.
- Exhibit 114: T L Irrigation Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 115: T L Irrigation Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 116: T L Irrigation Co. - Key offerings
- 10.11 The Toro Co.
- Exhibit 117: The Toro Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: The Toro Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 119: The Toro Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: The Toro Co. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Valmont Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 121: Valmont Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Valmont Industries Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 123: Valmont Industries Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 124: Valmont Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 125: Valmont Industries Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 129: Research methodology
- Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 131: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations
