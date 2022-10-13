Fertility Benefits Manager WINFertility and Military Family Building Coalition Expand AVIATRIX Program to Air and Space Forces

Female Air Force Airmen and Space Force Guardians can now access an industry-leading fertility care management program provided by WINFertility and Military Family Building Coalition

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, WINFertility, the leading fertility benefits manager, announces the expansion of the successful AVIATRIX initiative, which has been providing Naval aviators reproductive clinical advocacy and fertility management services, to Air Force Airmen and Space Force Guardians. The AVIATRIX Project first launched last year in partnership with the Military Family Building Coalition (MFCB) to empower female Naval aviators and aviation personnel to proactively explore their family building options. The program addresses the need for the military to offer clinically supported family building and fertility benefits comparable with those offered in the private sector. The AVIATRIX program was well received by the Navy which is driving expansion to the other services.

Managed fertility benefits have become increasingly popular with private sector employers who recognize their role in attracting and retaining a talented, diverse workforce. The AVIATRIX program is designed to show how the military can offer similar benefits. Female active service members have some of the most significant constraints when it comes to family-building such as deployments, training, and operational demands. These can affect fertility and family-building due to environmental exposures and general warfare risks, as well as frequent separations from partners and obstacles when planning for pregnancy and maternity leave. The current military healthcare program (TRICare) does not offer comprehensive care or coverage of assisted reproduction for active duty military members and does not provide treatment for the disease of infertility for active duty military members. The expansion of the AVIATRIX Project will help Air and Space Force service members through the process of building a family with expert counseling and guidance from WINFertility. It will also assist the Air and Space Forces in recruiting top Airmen and Guardians, and support retention by allowing them to continue their service instead of joining the private sector due to enhanced civilian benefits offerings.

"WINFertility is gratified with the success of the Aviatrix program to date with the Navy and is excited to expand the program to the Air and Space Forces so clinical advocacy, care management and family building support are available to even more military members," says Dr. Roger Shedlin, CEO of WINFertility. "Offering these types of services to female military members is essential in the recruitment and retention of top talent as they enhance the experience for each individual intended parent and, therefore, increase productivity and motivation levels among female military personnel. We hope this initiative and WINFertility's services make a difference for each female Air and Space Force service member beginning their fertility journey or looking for guidance as they map out their career goals."

"Service members deserve to build their families while also building their careers. Unfortunately, military policy doesn't make it easy. WINFertility and the Military Family Building Coalition have been offering a first-of-its-kind solution for military family building through a program with the Navy, and together we're expanding that program to the Air Force and Space Force," said Ellen Gustafson, Co-Founder of Military Family Building Coalition. "Now airmen and guardians will have access to the care navigation and support they need when deciding to start a family, and further empower all female service members throughout their family building and career journeys."

For over 20 years, WINFertility has been a leading family and fertility manager for employers and individual patients, with clients including the nation's leading corporations from a wide range of industries, geographies, and company sizes. WINFertility's current corporate clients include money-center banks, investment banks, entertainment companies, manufacturing, healthcare, insurance companies, retail, municipalities accounting firms, law firms and consulting firms. WINFertility offers fertility management, including medical, pharmacy, genetics, surrogacy, and adoption, WINFertility has helped more than 150,000 families by providing access to the best doctors, technology, and support. Each member of the AVIATRIX Project will receive access to WINFertility's comprehensive program, which includes clinical and behavioral wellness support, confidential navigation of family building options, nurse-guided telemedicine, one-on-one counseling over a duration of three years, and more.

For more information, please visit https://www.winfertility.com/aviatrix-project/.

About WINFertility

WINFertility is the nation's leading family-building and fertility benefit management company, providing comprehensive solutions for employers, health plans and consumers. From fertility management, including medical treatment, pharmacy and genetics to surrogacy and adoption, WINFertility has helped more than 150,000 families by providing access to the best doctors, technology, and support. WIN works with the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists and integrates with national and regional insurance carriers, as well as the nation's largest pharmacy benefit managers, to deliver the most advanced and effective fertility treatments and family-building solutions. WIN Nurse Care Managers navigate patients through the often-complex process, providing clinical oversight, emotional support, advocacy, and education throughout the journey. Patients and clients that utilize WIN's program see higher pregnancy rates, fewer multiple gestations, more efficient benefit utilization, and lower costs. The company headquarters are based in Greenwich, CT. For more information about WINFertility, visit https://www.winfertility.com.

About Military Family Building Coalition

The Military Family Building Coalition (MFBC) is a non-profit organization, dedicated to supporting active-duty military members with family building challenges. The MFBC provides awareness, education, mentorship and resource support to military members with family building challenges in the area of assisted reproductive technology (ART) and adoption. Currently, military healthcare (TRICARE) does not provide coverage for ART (including cryopreservation) and offers limited resource support for adoption. The MFBC was founded by military spouses Katy Bell Hendrickson and Ellen Gustafson and develops alliances with other organizations that support military members and advocate for ART and adoption benefits.

SOURCE WINFertility