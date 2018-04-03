Fertility Institute of Hawaii becomes First Fertility Clinic in Hawaii to Adopt INVOcell

Dr. John Frattarelli, M.D., founder of the Fertility Institute of Hawaii, commented, "INVOcell is a welcomed addition to our palette of services. It provides an additional option for our patients to create the loving families they so desire. The cost of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and other fertility treatments can add an additional burden to a process that is very stressful in and of itself. We believe it is important to provide this innovative, and cost-effective, approach to achieving pregnancies where other methods have not achieved the desired results. INVOcell may very well open the door to pregnancy to many couples that otherwise may have given up hope. We are excited with the future possibilities."

Dr. Anatte Karmon, M.D., the Clinical and Research Director at the Fertility Institute of Hawaii, attended the INVOcell training program held on March 24th, 2018. Dr. Karmon commented, "I was impressed by the simplicity and success rate of the INVOcell model. We are a comprehensive fertility treatment center and take pride in offering all traditional and cutting-edge services to our patients. We are thrilled to announce that INVOcell will now be available to our patients and will provide a cost-effective approach to family building."

INVOcell has the ability to significantly transform the way in which doctors assist infertile patients to become pregnant in a simpler, more natural and cost-effective manner. INVOcell is a patented medical device used in the treatment of infertility that enables egg fertilization and early embryo development to take place in the woman's body, in vivo. The simplistic INVO can be easily performed in an appropriately trained physician's office without the need for expensive overhead.

About Fertility Institute of Hawaii

Founded in 2010 by Dr. John Frattarelli, M.D., HCLD, the Fertility Institute of Hawaii is the premier fertility clinic in the state of Hawaii, offering superior success rates. The goal of the state-of-the-art center is to provide a private, intimate experience, where the patient is never a number, but an individual who is treated with compassion and concern. Offering world-class technologies and novel treatments, the Fertility Institute of Hawaii has been the clinic of choice for those seeking fertility treatments. Abreast of the latest national and international research and treatment options in fertility management, patients can be assured that they will be provided with a comprehensive individualized treatment plan.

About INVO Bioscience

We are a medical device company focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility. Our solution, the INVO Procedure, is a disruptive new technology. The INVO Procedure is a revolutionary in vivo method of vaginal incubation that offers patients a more natural and intimate experience. Our lead product, the INVOcell, is a patented medical device used in infertility treatment and is considered an Assisted Reproductive Technology ("ART"). The INVOcell is the first Intravaginal Culture ("IVC") system in the world used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development, as an alternative to traditional In Vitro Fertilization ("IVF") and Intrauterine Insemination ("IUI"). Our mission is to increase access to care and expand fertility treatment across the globe with a goal to lower the cost of care and increase availability of care. For more information, please visit https://invobioscience.com/.

