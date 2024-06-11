Fertility Pioneer and Kindbody Founder Gina Bartasi Returns as CEO to Lead Company's Next Phase of Growth

Kindbody is the Largest Women-founded, Women-led Fertility Company Serving Employers and Families through its National Clinic Network and Proprietary Technology Platform

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindbody , the leading national fertility clinic network and global family-building benefits provider for employers, today announced its Founder and Executive Chairman, Gina Bartasi, will return as the company's CEO during a time of unprecedented growth. The Company recently shared that it expected to deliver revenue in the range of $225-$250 million for 2024 and is now profitable after years of significant investment into new clinic locations and proprietary technology. Bartasi succeeds Annbeth Eschbach after months of succession planning, partnering to ensure the team and business continues on its remarkable growth and profitability. Eschbach will continue her support as an Operating Partner in the coming months. Kindbody also announced that Gina Bruzzichesi, who joined the Company earlier this year as Chief Operating Officer, has been promoted to President, and Haleigh Tebben, has been promoted from Chief Revenue Officer to Chief Commercial Officer.

Gina Bartasi, Kindbody Founder and CEO

Bartasi founded Kindbody in late 2018 and opened its first flagship location in Manhattan in September 2019 to forever change the face of family-building care, making it more equitable and affordable. Bartasi is a well-respected leader in the fertility industry having founded Progyny (NASDAQ: PGNY) and FertilityAuthority. Bartasi subsequently founded Kindbody to serve the demand from large, self-insured employers to purchase fertility benefits directly from providers circumventing the intermediary and saving millions.

Kindbody is the largest women-founded, women-led fertility company providing family-building and women's healthcare benefits to 121 employers covering more than 3.1M lives. The company provides women's healthcare from menarche to menopause both virtually and in-clinic. It saves employers 25%-30% through direct contracting, and currently services all 50 states and 108 countries outside the U.S. through a network of 35 owned and operated signature clinics. Kindbody's model is highly differentiated in that it is the only family-building benefits provider for employers that owns and operates fertility clinics. As the direct provider of care, Kindbody is uniquely positioned to decrease cost, improve the patient experience, and deliver better health outcomes.

"I'm incredibly proud of our world class team and the hard work and enthusiasm they've shown to build something industry leading and game changing. There's more work to do and we're eager to continue to lead the way. Our team and their dedication is inspiring to any leader who wants to do more, so I'm honored to return," said Kindbody's Founder and Chair and incoming CEO Gina Bartasi. "Our mission, since inception, has been to prioritize patient care by reducing the friction and fragmentation in healthcare. In the last several years, we've launched Kindlabs, our in-house PGT-A business, Kind360, our holistic women's healthcare services treating mental healthcare and nutrition, KindEOS, our embryo, oocyte and surrogacy agency, KindRx, Kinddoula and Kindbaby".

As President, Gina Bruzzichesi will oversee the company's day-to-day operations, ensuring operational, people, and technology excellence, and driving the execution of strategic initiatives. Bruzzichesi joined Kindbody earlier this year and has deep leadership experience in human resources and operations, having run a $2 billion division at Aspen Dental Management, where she served as Chief Operating Officer, as well as at CLEAR, WeWork, and Avis. Additionally, the company is promoting Haleigh Tebben from Chief Revenue to Chief Commercial Officer. In this new role, Tebben will oversee employer revenue and marketing. Tebben has 25 years of experience in insurance, consulting, and healthcare, including serving as Chief Commercial Officer at Brightline.

From its founding, Bartasi believed healthcare couldn't truly be changed without first investing in technology, so its initial seed capital acquired the foundational code for KindEMR. Fertility is highly predictable and the objective was to replace anecdotal decision-making with predictive technology.

Kindbody's proprietary technology is centered on its HIPAA compliant electronic medical record (KindEMR) for increased standardization of care, offering online scheduling for virtual and in-person appointments and an intuitive patient portal.

The KindEMR supports the full spectrum of reproductive health and family-building care including both female and male fertility, fertility preservation, genetic testing, in vitro fertilization (IVF), donor and surrogacy services, and adoption. Additionally, Kindbody has invested heavily to improve artificial intelligence (AI) in fertility treatment. The Company is working on several AI products including: a more personalized, standardized decision making tool allowing for more efficiency for the provider; an improved prognosis tool so the patient knows what to expect and predicts their likelihood of success; and AI in the lab to better predict which embryo is best to transfer and which egg is best to fertilize.

About Kindbody

Kindbody is the leading national fertility clinic network and global family-building benefits provider for employers offering the full spectrum of reproductive care from preconception to postpartum through menopause. Kindbody is the trusted fertility benefits provider for 121 leading employers, covering 3.1 million lives. Many thousands more receive their fertility care directly from Kindbody throughout the country at signature clinics, mobile clinics, and partner clinics. As the fertility benefits provider, technology platform, and direct provider of care, Kindbody delivers a seamless, integrated experience with superior health outcomes at lower cost, making fertility care more affordable and accessible for all. Kindbody has raised $315 million in debt and equity funding from leading investors including Perceptive Advisors, JP Morgan Chase's Morgan Health, GV (formerly Google Ventures), RRE Ventures, Claritas Health Ventures, Rock Springs Capital, Walleye Capital, Bramalea, Monashee Capital, and Whatif Ventures. Visit www.kindbody.com . and follow us on Instagram , X , and Linkedin .

Contact: Margaret Ryan

Kindbody

[email protected]

SOURCE Kindbody