Fertility Services Market size is set to grow by USD 8.16 billion from 2024-2028, Rising prevalence of late parenthood to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fertility services market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.16 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 7.18% during the forecast period. The global fertility services market is poised to grow significantly, driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of late parenthood. However, challenges persist, notably high complication rates associated with fertility treatments. These complexities hinder market expansion despite technological advancements. Key players like Anecova SA, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., and others are crucial in navigating these challenges, ensuring the delivery of effective fertility solutions amidst rising cases of conditions like prostate cancer, which also impact fertility trends.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global fertility services market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Service (Treatment services, Testing and storage services, and Others), End-user (Fertility clinics, Hospitals, Surgical centers, and Clinical research institutes), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Anecova SA, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, CARE Fertility Group Ltd., Carolinas Fertility Institute, Cryolab Ltd., Genea Ltd., Instituto Bernabeu SL, Instituto Valenciano de Infertilidad, Kids Clinic India Pvt. Ltd., Lucile Packard Childrens Hospital, Medicover AB, Merck KGaA, Monash IVF Group Ltd., Nova IVF Fertility Private Ltd, The Cooper Companies Inc., The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp., University of Pennsylvania Health System, Virtus Health, Vitrolife AB, and Xytex Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global increase in prostate cancer cases, a common form of cancer among men, results in a significant number of men undergoing prostatectomy or radiation therapy, which often impairs their fertility. During these treatments, the prostate gland and seminal vesicles, structures responsible for producing semen, are removed or damaged. Consequently, men are unable to ejaculate and fertilize an egg, leading to a demand for fertility services such as artificial insemination and IVF using stored semen. The market for these services will expand due to the rising cases of prostate cancer and medical recommendations.

The Fertility Services market is experiencing significant growth due to various trends. The LGBT community and career-oriented individuals are seeking family planning solutions. Delayed pregnancies, academic and career ambitions, financial stability, and excessive workloads are driving demand. Sedentary lifestyle habits, smoking, drug consumption, medical ailments, and infertility-causing medical illnesses like Endometrial tuberculosis are contributing factors. Advertising and promotion through televisions and online portals reach disposable income consumers. Services include Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) using Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Fresh Donor, and Frozen Donor sperm. Surgical Centers and Cryobanks offer advanced treatments like ICSI, focusing on sperm morphology, motility, and count. Fertility clinics employ human-centered care (HCC) using AI and robots (robotics) to enhance efficiency. Oma Fertility and embryologists provide expert care, addressing infertility causes and improving success rates.

Market Challenges

Fertility services involve various treatments, including artificial insemination and medications, which carry potential risks and complications. Women undergoing these treatments may experience multiple pregnancies, ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome, internal bleeding or infection, premature delivery, low-weight babies, and congenital defects. Medications used for infertility can lead to side effects such as depression, miscarriage, premature delivery, abdominal pain, and mood swings. Complications for male fertility services are less common but can include infections, bruising, bleeding, and limited efficacy. Allergic reactions to anesthesia are also possible. Antibiotics and gonadotropins can cause diarrhea and hot flashes, breast tenderness, swelling, abdominal pain, bloating, and menopause-type symptoms, respectively. These complications and side effects can deter individuals from seeking fertility services due to concerns over personal health and future outcomes. Prospective clients carefully consider success rates and the reputations of healthcare facilities before making a decision. To grow the fertility services market, it is essential to minimize these risks and provide transparent information to potential clients.

The Fertility Services Market faces several challenges that impact the growth and accessibility of infertility treatments. One significant challenge is the rising trend of Medical Tourism, leading to increased competition from low-cost fertility clinics and hospitals in other countries. Another challenge is the impact of Lifestyle alterations such as Obesity, Stress, Depression, and Alcohol use on fertility. Male infertility, often caused by Low sperm count or Hormonal imbalance, and Female infertility, resulting from issues with the Hypothalamus, Pituitary gland, or Ovaries, require various procedures like Hysteroscopy, Laparoscopy, IUI, IVF, and Infertility drugs. Infertile Couples and Single Parents face financial burdens due to the high cost of treatments like In-Vitro Fertilization, Artificial Insemination, Surrogacy, Donor, and Non-donor options. The use of Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Clinical Research Institutes, and Surgical Centers for these services further adds to the expenses. Moreover, the regulatory landscape, such as the National Provider Reimbursement (NPR), affects the affordability and accessibility of these services. The market also faces challenges in addressing the stigma surrounding infertility and increasing awareness about the various Fertility Services and Procedures available.

Segment Overview

This fertility services market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Service 1.1 Treatment services

1.2 Testing and storage services

1.3 Others End-user 2.1 Fertility clinics

2.2 Hospitals

2.3 Surgical centers

2.4 Clinical research institutes Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Treatment services- The Fertility Services Market is primarily driven by the Treatment Services segment due to the high cost of these services and the prevalence of conditions like diabetes and obesity that impact reproductive health. In the US, approximately 1.7% of infants are conceived using ART procedures, which have seen increasing success and adoption. Factors such as late parenthood, awareness, and innovation in ART procedures are fueling market growth. However, affordability remains a challenge in rural areas. Initiatives to increase access, education, and income levels are expected to boost demand for treatment services and drive the global Fertility Services Market.

Research Analysis

The Fertility Services market encompasses a range of healthcare facilities and specialized clinics that offer treatments for infertility. Infertility is a growing health concern affecting millions of couples worldwide, with both males and females experiencing various issues such as low sperm count, hormonal imbalance, and structural problems. Fertility clinics, hospitals, clinical research institutes, and surgical centers provide various fertility procedures like In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Artificial Insemination (AI), Surrogacy, and donor or non-donor options. Fertility services also address infertility-causing medical illnesses, including Endometrial tuberculosis. Sperm morphology, motility, and count are crucial factors assessed during fertility evaluations. ICSI (Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection) is a common assisted reproductive technology used to overcome male infertility issues. Fertility services aim to help couples achieve pregnancy and parenthood despite these challenges.

Market Research Overview

The Fertility Services market encompasses a range of healthcare facilities and specialized clinics that offer various infertility treatments. These services include Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), and Artificial Insemination (IUI), among others. Fertility clinics utilize advanced technologies such as AI and robots (robotics) to enhance the effectiveness of these procedures. Sperm count, motility, and morphology are crucial factors in assessing male fertility, while infertility-causing medical illnesses, such as Endometrial tuberculosis, also play a significant role. Embryologists oversee the complex processes, and services like hysteroscopy, laparoscopy, and egg-freezing are also offered. Factors contributing to infertility include lifestyle alterations, obesity, stress, depression, alcohol use, and hormonal imbalances in both males and females. Infertile couples, single parents, the LGBT community, and career-oriented individuals seek fertility services, driven by family planning, academic ambitions, career ambitions, financial stability, and delayed pregnancies. Advertising and promotion through various media channels, including televisions and online portals, target disposable incomes to attract potential clients. Infertility drugs and medications are essential components of these treatments, and the market continues to evolve with ongoing clinical research institutes and surgical centers.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Service

Treatment Services



Testing And Storage Services



Others

End-user

Fertility Clinics



Hospitals



Surgical Centers



Clinical Research Institutes

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

