Fertility Services Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.64% by 2025, Driven by Rising Prevalence of Late Parenthood -Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fertility Services Market Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The fertility services market share is expected to increase by USD 5.27 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.64%.

Fertility Services Market - Key Market Dynamics

Major Driver -

The rising prevalence of late parenthood is a major driver fueling the fertility services market growth.

Factors such as the growing use of various contraceptive technologies, increasing focus on higher education and career, and urbanization have led to the rising median age of first pregnancy, leading to falling fertility rates. Globally, more women are working than ever before; this has also increased the average age of conceiving a child. As per the CDC, in the US, the birth rate for women aged 25-29 declined 2% year over year in 2018, for women aged 30-34, the birth rate increased by 1%, whereas the birth rate increased by 4% for each group of women aged 35-39 and 40-44. This growing trend of late motherhood is against the natural range of fertile years for women. Women's fertility is expected to be at the highest during their mid-20s. However, it starts to decline in her early 30s and further declines more after 35 years. The rising age also reduces the chances of pregnancy. Late pregnancy can lead to various complications such as an increased risk of gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, or heavier babies. Thus, the rising prevalence of late parenthood is expected to have a higher need for fertility services such as treatment services (ICSI, zygote intrafallopian transfer, gamete intrafallopian transfer, IVF) as well as testing and storage services among couples and individuals, thus benefiting the global fertility services market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The high complication rate in fertility services is a major hindrance to the fertility services market growth.

Most women undergo artificial insemination and related treatments due to their higher success rate compared with other treatments. However, these treatments can cause various complications, including multiple pregnancies, ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome, internal bleeding or infection, premature delivery, the birth of low-weight babies, and congenital defects. Medications used to treat infertility can also adversely affect some people. Some of the side effects of medications include depression, chances of miscarriage, premature delivery, abdominal pain, and mood swings. Complications related to male fertility services are rare but can occur in people undergoing surgeries. These complications include infections, bruising, bleeding, and limited efficacy of services. Allergic reactions to anesthesia are also a potential side effect of these fertility treatments. Antibiotics and other medications can cause diarrhea in some people. The possibility of the above-mentioned outcomes should be reduced to attract more individuals to fertility services offered by healthcare facilities.

Fertility Services Market - Segmentation Analysis

The fertility services market report is segmented by Service (treatment services, testing and storage services, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Regional Highlights - 33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for the fertility services market in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions.

33% of the market's growth will originate from during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for the fertility services market in . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. Revenue Generating Segment - The fertility services market share growth in the treatment services segment will be significant during the forecast period. The treatment services segment is the highest revenue contributor to the market primarily due to the high cost of services and prevalence of diseases such as diabetes and obesity in both men and women that adversely impact their fertility and impair functions of their reproductive organs.

Fertility Services Market - Vendor Analysis

The fertility services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Fertility Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5.64% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.27 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anecova SA, CRITEX GmbH, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., Instituto Bernabeu SL, INVO Bioscience Inc, Merck KGaA, Monash IVF Group, The Cooper Companies Inc., Virtus Health Ltd., and Vitrolife AB Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis



Exhibit 04: Value chain analysis: Specialized consumer services

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 05: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 06: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 07: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 08: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 11: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 12: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 13: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 14: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 15: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Service

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: Service - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 17: Comparison by Service

5.3 Treatment services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Treatment services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 19: Treatment services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Testing and storage services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: Testing and storage services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 21: Testing and storage services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 22: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 23: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 24: Market opportunity by Service

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 26: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 27: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 28: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 29: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 30: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 31: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 37: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 38: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Overview

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 44: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Anecova SA

Exhibit 47: Anecova SA - Overview



Exhibit 48: Anecova SA - Product and service



Exhibit 49: Anecova SA - Key offerings

10.4 CRITEX GmbH

Exhibit 50: CRITEX GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 51: CRITEX GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 52: CRITEX GmbH - Key offerings

10.5 Esco Micro Pte. Ltd.

Exhibit 53: Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 54: Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 55: Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Instituto Bernabeu SL

Exhibit 56: Instituto Bernabeu SL - Overview



Exhibit 57: Instituto Bernabeu SL - Product and service



Exhibit 58: Instituto Bernabeu SL - Key offerings

10.7 INVO Bioscience Inc

Exhibit 59: INVO Bioscience Inc - Overview



Exhibit 60: INVO Bioscience Inc - Product and service



Exhibit 61: INVO Bioscience Inc - Key news



Exhibit 62: INVO Bioscience Inc - Key offerings

10.8 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 63: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 64: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

10.9 Monash IVF Group

Exhibit 67: Monash IVF Group - Overview



Exhibit 68: Monash IVF Group - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Monash IVF Group - Key offerings

10.10 The Cooper Companies Inc.

Exhibit 70: The Cooper Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 71: The Cooper Companies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 72: The Cooper Companies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 73: The Cooper Companies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: The Cooper Companies Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Virtus Health Ltd.

Exhibit 75: Virtus Health Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Virtus Health Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Virtus Health Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 78: Virtus Health Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Virtus Health Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Vitrolife AB

Exhibit 80: Vitrolife AB - Overview



Exhibit 81: Vitrolife AB - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Vitrolife AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Vitrolife AB - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 85: Research Methodology



Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 87: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations

