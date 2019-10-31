Fertility Services Market to Reach $27.15 Bn, By 2026 at 8.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Continuous fall of fertility rates, delay of pregnancies in women, and technological advancements related to fertility treatments drive the global fertility services market
Oct 31, 2019, 09:30 ET
PORTLAND, Oregon, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Fertility Services Market by Procedure (IVF with ICSI, IUI, IVF without ICSI, Surrogacy, and Others) and Service (Fresh Non-donor, Frozen Non-donor, Egg & Embryo Banking, Fresh Donor, and Frozen Donor): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global fertility services industry garnered $13.65 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $27.15 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2019 to 2026.
Prime determinants of growth
Continuous fall of fertility rates, delay of pregnancies in women, and technological advancements related to fertility treatments drive the global fertility services market. However, lack of effective reimbursement policies and high costs of treatment of ARTs in developing nations hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in fertility tourism create new opportunities in the market.
Download Sample Report https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4557
The IVF with ICSI segment to continue its dominant position during the forecast period
Based on cycle type, the IVF with ICSI segment accounted for more than half of the total share of the global fertility services market in 2018, and is estimated to continue its dominant position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to its applicability and utilization in IVF procedures along with high rate of success. The research also analyzes segments including IUI, IVF without ICSI, surrogacy, and others.
The fresh non-donor segment to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue by 2026
Based on end user, the fresh non-donor segment held the highest share in the global fertility services market in 2018, contributing for more than half of the total share, and will maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to this segment being the preferred form of cycle and the majorly practiced type among other types. Contrarily, the egg & embryo banking segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.3% from 2019 to 2026, owing to rise in prominence of egg freezing, advantages offered by egg freezing techniques including low stress, less cost, and convenience.
Asia-Pacific to present lucrative opportunities; North America to grow at remarkable CAGR
Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest share in 2018, followed by North America, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global fertility services market, and will maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. in addition, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 10.8% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to rise in awareness & acceptance for fertility services, low cost procedures, and rise in fertility tourism in the region.
Purchase Enquiry https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4557
Leading market players
- Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
- Care Fertility Group
- Carolinas Fertility Institute
- Genea Limited
- The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp.
- Medicover Group
- Monash IVF Group
- OvaScience Inc.
- Progyny Inc.
- Xytex Cryo International
Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree
Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.
Similar Reports:
U.S IVF Services Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023
In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025
About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research
SOURCE Allied Market Research
Share this article