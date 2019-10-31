Fertility Services Market to Reach $27.15 Bn, By 2026 at 8.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Fertility Services Market by Procedure (IVF with ICSI, IUI, IVF without ICSI, Surrogacy, and Others) and Service (Fresh Non-donor, Frozen Non-donor, Egg & Embryo Banking, Fresh Donor, and Frozen Donor): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global fertility services industry garnered $13.65 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $27.15 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Prime determinants of growth

Continuous fall of fertility rates, delay of pregnancies in women, and technological advancements related to fertility treatments drive the global fertility services market. However, lack of effective reimbursement policies and high costs of treatment of ARTs in developing nations hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in fertility tourism create new opportunities in the market.

Download Sample Report https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4557

The IVF with ICSI segment to continue its dominant position during the forecast period

Based on cycle type, the IVF with ICSI segment accounted for more than half of the total share of the global fertility services market in 2018, and is estimated to continue its dominant position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to its applicability and utilization in IVF procedures along with high rate of success. The research also analyzes segments including IUI, IVF without ICSI, surrogacy, and others.

The fresh non-donor segment to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue by 2026

Based on end user, the fresh non-donor segment held the highest share in the global fertility services market in 2018, contributing for more than half of the total share, and will maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to this segment being the preferred form of cycle and the majorly practiced type among other types. Contrarily, the egg & embryo banking segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.3% from 2019 to 2026, owing to rise in prominence of egg freezing, advantages offered by egg freezing techniques including low stress, less cost, and convenience.

Asia-Pacific to present lucrative opportunities; North America to grow at remarkable CAGR

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest share in 2018, followed by North America, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global fertility services market, and will maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. in addition, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 10.8% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to rise in awareness & acceptance for fertility services, low cost procedures, and rise in fertility tourism in the region.

Purchase Enquiry https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4557

Leading market players

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Care Fertility Group

Carolinas Fertility Institute

Genea Limited

The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp.

Medicover Group

Monash IVF Group

OvaScience Inc.

Progyny Inc.

Xytex Cryo International

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

U.S IVF Services Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

SOURCE Allied Market Research