Fertility Specialists Network Adds Viera Fertility to its Network

News provided by

Fertility Specialists Network

22 Jun, 2023, 10:58 ET

NEW ORLEANS, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LongueVue Capital ("LVC"), a New Orleans-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Viera Fertility ("Viera") to Fertility Specialists Network ("FSN"). Viera Fertility, based in Melbourne, Florida and founded in 1996, has established itself as a premier fertility clinic renowned for its cutting-edge techniques, personalized care, and outstanding success rates. Led by Founder & Medical Director, Dr. Diran Chamoun, Viera will further strengthen FSN's presence in the Florida market.

"We are thrilled to partner with FSN," said Dr. Chamoun. "We are eager to join forces with a network that shares our commitment to excellence and patient-centered care. With the additional resources and expertise provided by FSN, we are confident that we can make an even greater impact in helping our patients realize their dreams of starting a family."

"We are delighted to welcome Viera to our network," added H. Ron Davidson, CEO of FSN. "Viera's exceptional track record, state-of-the-art facilities, and commitment to patient care make it an excellent addition. By expanding our network with distinguished clinics like Viera Fertility, we strengthen our collective ability to deliver outstanding fertility solutions to those navigating the path to parenthood."

FSN's acquisition of Viera Fertility continues to substantiate LVC's focus on partnering with entrepreneur-backed, high-growth businesses across a variety of sectors and driving value creation both through acquisitions and organically. 

"Viera's patient-centric approach and strong reputation fully align with FSN's mission, and Viera is a welcomed addition to the network" added Ryan Nagim, Managing Partner of LVC. "We look forward to helping maximize the potential of the platform and deliver best-in-class patient outcomes and experiences."

To learn more about Viera Fertility, please visit www.vierafertility.com.

For more information regarding Fertility Specialists Network, please visit www.fsnetwork.com.

For more information regarding LongueVue Capital, please visit www.lvcpartners.com, and for media inquiries, please contact [email protected] or call 504.293.3600.

SOURCE Fertility Specialists Network

Also from this source

Fertility Specialists Network Expands Boca Fertility with Addition of Two Dynamic Doctors

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.