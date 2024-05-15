Fertility Specialists Network Announces Scientific Director, Dr. Sheela Ali

IRVING, Texas, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fertility Specialists Network ("FSN"), a portfolio company of LongueVue Capital ("LVC") is pleased to announce the expansion of its leadership team with the addition of a Scientific Director, Dr. Sheela S. Ali, PhD, HCLD, CC, TS. The addition of Dr. Ali highlights FSN's continued commitment to advancing scientific and clinical excellence in in vitro fertilization ("IVF") and reproductive medicine.

Dr. Ali is a distinguished expert in the field of IVF, with a career spanning over a decade. She earned her master's degree in Clinical Embryology and Andrology from the Jones Institute of Eastern Virginia Medical School in 2013, followed by a PhD in Developmental Biology from the University of North Texas in 2018. Her groundbreaking work in utilizing artificial intelligence to identify critical thresholds in IVF promises to revolutionize the field by providing efficient, real-time support tools for clinical decision-making.

Dr. Ali previously served as Vice President of Science and Innovation at Progenesis, where she spearheaded research, publications, and scientific presentations on preimplantation genetics. She serves as a scientific advisory board member for the College of Reproductive Biology ("CRB") and EmbryVu genetics laboratory, as well as a member of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine Membership Committee, Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology Quality Assurance Committee, and CRB Committee. Outside of her professional pursuits, Dr. Ali enjoys exploring different cultures through travel, enriching her perspectives and enhancing her holistic approach to reproductive healthcare. Dr. Ali was a panelist for NASA's space biology research program and an expert reviewer for proposals related to the procurement of PCR testing platforms for SARS-CoV-2, submitted to the United Nations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Ali into our esteemed network," said H. Ron Davidson, CEO of FSN. "With Dr. Ali's exceptional contributions to the field and her commitment to the continuous progression of reproductive science, she will add immense value and expertise to our growing network."

"It is with great enthusiasm that I join the Fertility Specialists Network," said Dr. Ali. "I am eager to contribute to the expansion and enhancement of our IVF programs through innovative science and leadership. I look forward to representing our views on Reproductive Medicine and Embryology within the scientific community, advancing our mission to elevate fertility treatments and broaden access to these vital services for all families."

FSN's network of premier fertility centers is led by physicians and scientists who have influenced some of the most prestigious advancements in IVF treatments and fertility care. FSN's proven operational framework has guided the expansion of numerous IVF laboratories throughout the network, garnering nationwide recognition for clinical and scientific excellence. Under the direction of Dr. Ali, FSN aims to maintain the growth momentum of its partner clinics, spearheading scientific research and collaboration across the network.

About LongueVue Capital

Founded in 2001, LongueVue Capital is a New Orleans-based private equity firm focused on providing human and financial capital, leveraging a proven 20+ year track record of partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to drive value creation in middle-market companies. Having managed over $1 billion of committed capital spanning five funds, coupled with 200 years of combined operating and investing experience, the LVC team is an ideal partner for middle-market companies at inflection points and seeking to maximize value for all stakeholders. LVC has made successful investments in a wide variety of industries including healthcare, life sciences, transportation and logistics, precision manufacturing, food and beverage, specialty packaging, consumer, and industrial services. For more information, please visit www.lvcpartners.com, and for media inquiries, please contact [email protected] or call 504.293.3600.

