Fertility Specialists Network Expands Boca Fertility with Addition of Two Dynamic Doctors

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fertility Specialists Network ("FSN"), a leading physician and scientific-centric network of fertility clinics dedicated to providing superior patient care, is proud to announce the addition of two dynamic doctors to its esteemed team at Boca Fertility in Boca Raton, Florida. This expansion further demonstrates FSN's commitment to delivering exceptional fertility services and fostering growth within its member clinics.

Dr. Cheri Margolis and Dr. Leah Roberts, both highly trained in the field of reproductive medicine, have joined Boca Fertility, bringing their extensive knowledge and compassionate approach to patient care. As dedicated and skilled physicians, they embody the values and commitment to excellence that Fertility Specialists Network upholds.

"FSN is delighted to welcome Dr. Margolis and Dr. Roberts to the Boca Fertility team," said H. Ron Davidson, CEO of Fertility Specialists Network. "Their addition represents a significant milestone for FSN, as we expand our network of clinics and our market position in South Florida while maintaining the highest standards of patient care, experiences, and success rates."

The expertise and passion of Dr. Margolis and Dr. Roberts align perfectly with Fertility Specialists Network's mission to provide couples and individuals with the highest level of care on their path to parenthood. With access to the network's resources, cutting-edge reproductive technologies, and a supportive community of experts, patients at Boca Fertility can now benefit from an even wider range of treatment options, personalized care, and superior outcomes.

Dr. Roberts added, "Being a part of Fertility Specialists Network allows us to tap into a vast network of resources, research, and expertise, enabling us to stay at the forefront of advancements in reproductive medicine." Dr. Margolis echoed, "We're thrilled to be a part of the network and join the fantastic team at Boca Fertility. Together, we will continue to make a profound difference in the lives of our patients."

"LVC is excited to support FSN's mission to deliver phenomenal outcomes in the fertility sector and expand access to care with the addition of two new outstanding Reproductive Endocrinologists at Boca Fertility," said Ryan Nagim, Managing Partner at LongueVue Capital ("LVC"). "We look forward to realizing substantial future growth driven by our significant investments not only in the South Florida market but also throughout the entire FSN network."

To learn more about Boca Fertility, please visit www.bocafertility.com.

For more information on Fertility Specialists Network, please visit www.fsnetwork.com .

For more information on LongueVue Capital, please visit https://www.lvcpartners.com/

About Fertility Specialists Network

Fertility Specialists Network is a leading network of fertility clinics dedicated to helping individuals and couples realize their dreams of starting a family. The network embodies a decentralized, physician-led approach to clinic expansion, providing clinics with a support structure that enhances the economic efficiency of fertility services while maintaining premium standards of patient care.

About Boca Fertility

Boca Fertility, a member clinic of Fertility Specialists Network, is a premier fertility center located in Boca Raton, Florida. Established in 1982, the clinic offers a wide range of cutting-edge fertility treatments, including in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility preservation, and preimplantation genetic testing. Boca Fertility is dedicated to providing personalized care and delivering excellent outcomes for its patients.

About LongueVue Capital

Founded in 2001, LongueVue Capital is a New Orleans-based equity investment firm focused on providing transformational growth capital to middle-market companies, drawing upon its successful 20+ year track record of partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to drive value creation. With over $850 million of committed capital spanning four funds, coupled with 150 years of combined operating and investing experience, the LVC team is an ideal partner for middle-market companies at inflection points and seeking to maximize value for all stakeholders. LVC has made successful investments in a wide variety of industries including healthcare, life sciences, transportation and logistics, precision manufacturing, food and beverage, specialty packaging, consumer, and industrial services.

