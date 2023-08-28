Fertility Supplement Global Market to Exhibit Growth at a CAGR of ~8% by 2028 | DelveInsight

The demand for fertility supplements is being driven primarily by key factors such as an increase in the number of cases of infertility, an increase in risk factors associated with causing infertility, growing reproductive health awareness, and an increase in product launches, all of which are contributing to a positive fertility supplements market growth during the forecast period of 2023–2028.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Fertility Supplement Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading fertility supplement companies' market shares, challenges, fertility supplement market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market fertility supplement companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Fertility Supplement Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global fertility supplement market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global fertility supplement market during the forecast period. Notable fertility supplement companies such as Fairhaven Health, Coast Science, LENUS Pharma GesmbH, Active Bio Life Science GmbH, Insud Pharma, Ovaterra, Vitabiotics Ltd, Orthomol Pharmazeutische Vertriebs GmbH, Snowden Healthcare, Crown Fertility, YadTech, Affirm Health Ltd., BabyRx, Anglo-French Drugs & Industries Ltd., Pillar Healthcare, Nua Fertility, Laboratories Fertypharm S.L., Zacina, SAMSAR PHARMACEUTICALS SPRL, AdvaCare Pharma, and several others, are currently operating in the fertility supplement market.

and several others, are currently operating in the fertility supplement market. In November 2022 , AFD Pharma entered the fertility space in India with its Lyber range. The Lyber range includes 3 products namely, LYBER-M - a male fertility supplement; LYBER-PCO - a PCOS treatment drug and LYBER+ which is an herbal formulation of Shilajit and other power-packed phytomedicines which increases stamina, strength, energy and relieves stress.

entered the fertility space in with its Lyber range. The Lyber range includes 3 products namely, LYBER-M - a male fertility supplement; LYBER-PCO - a PCOS treatment drug and LYBER+ which is an herbal formulation of Shilajit and other power-packed phytomedicines which increases stamina, strength, energy and relieves stress. In June 2022 , the Natalist Company launched new products such as fertility supplements for every stage of the reproductive journey. The company launched consumer fertility, pregnancy, and essential postpartum products around 100% plastic neutral, including CoQ10 gummies, prenatal gummies, and other fertility and pregnancy test products.

launched new products such as fertility supplements for every stage of the reproductive journey. The company launched consumer fertility, pregnancy, and essential postpartum products around 100% plastic neutral, including CoQ10 gummies, prenatal gummies, and other fertility and pregnancy test products. In April 2022 , the leading Fertility Supplements company, Ovaterra, launched two prenatal vitamin supplement products, Advanced Prep 35-39 & Advanced Prenatal, designed for pre, during, and post-pregnancy care.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the fertility supplement market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Fertility Supplement Market Report

Fertility Supplement Overview

Fertility supplements are specialized products designed to support and enhance reproductive health in both men and women. These supplements often contain a combination of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and herbal extracts that are believed to contribute to various aspects of fertility, such as egg and sperm quality, hormonal balance, and overall reproductive function. While fertility supplements can be easily accessible over-the-counter, it's crucial to approach their usage with caution. Consulting a medical professional before incorporating any new supplement into one's routine is essential, as individual needs and conditions vary. Fertility supplements should complement a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet, regular exercise, and stress management, rather than replace medical advice or treatments when fertility challenges are present.

Fertility Supplement Market Insights

North America held the greatest proportion of the fertility supplements market in 2022, with 40.10%. The rising frequency of infertility in the region, rising awareness of fertility supplements, and the presence of significant players are some of the factors driving the growth of the North American fertility supplements market. Furthermore, rising healthcare expenditures, expanding R&D efforts in the region, and the rapid launch of natural fertility supplements are boosting the fertility supplements market growth in North America.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the fertility supplement market, get a snapshot of the Fertility Supplement Market Outlook

Fertility Supplement Market Dynamics

The increased prevalence of infertility, as well as its risk factors, among individuals of reproductive age, is one of the primary reasons influencing the expansion of the fertility supplements market. Infertility affects a large proportion of couples globally, and the desire to conceive has increased demand for fertility-related products and services. According to OECD data published in 2023, the total fertility rate (TFR) of Korea, France, Sweden, and Switzerland in 2021 was 0.81, 1.80, 1.67, and 1.51, respectively, which is fewer than the average TFR of 2.1.

According to the aforementioned source, the TFR for most nations in 2020 was lower than the average, with Australia having a TFR of 1.58, Canada (1.50), China (1.70), the United States (1.64), the United Kingdom (1.56), Spain (1.36), Japan (1.33), and South Korea having a TFR of 0.84. According to World Health Organisation (WHO) forecasts for 2023, nearly 1 in every 6 people of reproductive age globally may have infertility during their lifetime.

When people struggle to conceive naturally, they frequently turn to fertility supplements as a possible option. Furthermore, various reasons contribute to growing infertility rates, including lifestyle changes, delayed pregnancies due to job ambitions, environmental issues, alcohol intake, smoking, lack of physical activity, and obesity, among others. Obesity, which is strongly linked to reproductive issues, is on the rise, particularly among women. It is linked to anovulation, menstrual abnormalities, infertility, difficulty with assisted reproduction, miscarriage, and poor pregnancy outcomes.

Thus, rising rates of infertility among men and women are driving up demand for fertility supplements, which is expected to drive the fertility supplements market growth between 2023 and 2028.

However, a lack of governmental control and standardization, as well as the availability of alternative market options such as in-vitro fertilization, may limit the expansion of the fertility supplements market growth.

Get a sneak peek at the fertility supplement market dynamics @ Fertility Supplement Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2020–2028 Fertility Supplement Market CAGR ~8% Fertility Supplement Market Size by 2028 USD 3 Billion Key Fertility Supplement Companies Fairhaven Health, Coast Science, LENUS Pharma GesmbH, Active Bio Life Science GmbH, Insud Pharma, Ovaterra, Vitabiotics Ltd, Orthomol Pharmazeutische Vertriebs GmbH, Snowden Healthcare, Crown Fertility, YadTech, Affirm Health Ltd., BabyRx, Anglo-French Drugs & Industries Ltd., Pillar Healthcare, Nua Fertility, Laboratories Fertypharm S.L., Zacina, SAMSAR PHARMACEUTICALS SPRL, AdvaCare Pharma, among others

Fertility Supplement Market Assessment

Fertility Supplement Market Segmentation

Fertility Supplement Market Segmentation By Ingredient Type: Natural, Synthetic/Blend of Synthetic and Natural

Natural, Synthetic/Blend of Synthetic and Natural

Fertility Supplement Market Segmentation By Type: Capsules, Tablets, Soft Gels, Powder, and Liquid

Capsules, Tablets, Soft Gels, Powder, and Liquid

Fertility Supplement Market Segmentation By End User: Men and Women

Men and Women

Fertility Supplement Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel: Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy and Others

Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy and Others

Fertility Supplement Market Segmentation By Geography : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

: , , , and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Which MedTech key players in the fertility supplement market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Fertility Supplement Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Fertility Supplement Market 7 Fertility Supplement Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Fertility Supplement Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the fertility supplement market by 2028? Click to get a snapshot of the Fertility Supplement Market Trends

Related Reports

Fertility Testing Devices Market

Fertility Testing Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key fertility testing devices companies, including Church & Dwight Co., Inc., bioZhena Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Abbott, Ava Science Inc., Fairhaven Health, Fertility Focus Inc, Babystart Ltd, Accuquik™ Test Kits, Taidoc Technology Corporation, bioMérieux SA, Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc, among others.

Contraceptives Pipeline

Contraceptives Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key contraceptives companies, including Gedeon Richter Plc., Agile Therapeutics., Evofem Biosciences, Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., Shanghai Dahua Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Pfizer Inc., among others.

Contraceptive Devices Market

Contraceptive Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2028 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key contraceptive devices companies, including Bayer Healthcare, Cooper Surgical Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Reckitt Benckiser, FemCap Inc., The Female Health Company, Meril Life Sciences, Pregna International, and among others.

Contraceptive Drugs Market

Contraceptive Drugs Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key contraceptive drugs companies, including Abbvie Inc, BAYER AG, Viatris Inc, Gedeon Richter Plc., Agile Therapeutics, Evofem Biosciences, Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., Pfizer Inc, Hana, Maxwellia Ltd., Piramal Enterprises, Mankind Pharma, HLL Lifecare Limited, Theramex, Besins Healthcare, Marlborough Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+1(919)321-6187

https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/3528414/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP