Fertility Supplements Global Market Report 2022: Focus on Natural Fertility Supplements Opens Avenues For Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fertility Supplements Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fertility supplements market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.68% during 2022-2027. The global industry will likely grow healthy due to attractive long-term growth from favorable demographic and social/cultural shifts. Fertility supplements are a growing industry with high opportunities for manufacturers, especially for vendors offering fertility supplement solutions that male and female consumers widely use. Factors like growing awareness regarding fertility health, increasing advanced maternal age population (women) in developed and emerging markets, rapidly increasing population of infertile couples worldwide, and awareness of infertility issues among the global adult population are boosting the fertility supplements market.

The fertility supplements are chemically manufactured solutions that improve fertility levels in men and women. Fertility supplements contain vitamins, minerals, hormones, antioxidants, and other ingredients that can boost fertility. In recent years, fertility supplements containing plant-derived ingredients have been in high demand. For men, fertility supplements help to increase sperm motility, count, and testosterone level. On another side for women, fertility supplements help to elevate the estrogen level and improve the menstrual cycle. Fertility supplements deliver significant benefits for improving the fertility level, such as it helps to build hormones that further support reproductive procedures, positively influencing the fertility supplements market growth.

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

  • Advances, Research, & Credibility in Fertility Supplements
  • Increase in Product Launches
  • Focus on Natural Fertility Supplements

Market Growth Enablers

  • Increase in Prevalence of Infertility Rate
  • Increase in Government & Public Initiatives for Fertility Awareness
  • Trend of Delayed Pregnancies

Market Restraints

  • Lack of Awareness & Low Access to Fertility Treatments in Emerging Markets
  • Side Effects Related to Fertility Supplements
  • Presence of Alternatives to Fertility Supplements

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Segmentation by Form

  • Natural
  • Synthetic & Blend

Segmentation by Type

  • Capsule
  • Tablet
  • Soft Gel
  • Powder
  • Liquid

Segmentation by Gender

  • Women
  • Men

Segmentation by Purchase Channels

  • Over-the-counter (OTC)
  • Prescription

Segmentation by Geography

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • France
  • UK
  • APAC
  • Japan
  • China
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa
  • UAE

Key Vendors

  • Coast Science
  • Exeltis USA
  • Fairhaven Health
  • LENUS Pharma GesmbH
  • Vitabiotics Ltd.

Other Prominent Vendors

  • AdvaCare Pharma
  • Bayer Ag
  • Beli
  • CaDi- Cambridge Diagnostic Imaging
  • Carlson Labs
  • DCMG Laboratories
  • Elan Healthcare
  • Eu Natural
  • Fermenta Biotech
  • FullWell
  • Hera (HeraNow)
  • iNova Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd.
  • Laboratorios Fertypharm S.L.
  • Life Extension
  • Nestle
  • Nature's Craft
  • Nutra Business
  • Nua Fertility
  • Ocean Healthcare
  • Orthomol
  • Ovaterra
  • Pragati Biocare Pvt. Ltd.
  • Premama
  • Puritan's Pride
  • Ritual
  • Renova Nutrition
  • Supplemena
  • Seeking Health
  • TTK
  • Thorne
  • Wellbeing Nutrition
  • Zenith Nutrition

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. How big is the fertility supplements market?
2. What is the growth rate of the global fertility supplements market?
3. What are the growing trends in the global fertility supplements market?
4. How big is the North American fertility supplements market?
5. Who are the key players in the global fertility supplements market growth?
6. Which region has the most extensive fertility supplements market share globally?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

8 Premium Insights

9 Market Opportunities & Trends

10 Market Growth Enablers

11 Market Restraints

12 Market Landscape

13 Form

14 Type

15 Gender

16 Purchase Channel

17 Geography

18 Europe

19 North America

20 Apac

21 Latin America

22 Middle East & Africa

23 Competitive Landscape

24 Key Company Profiles

25 Other Prominent Vendors

26 Report Summary

27 Quantitative Summary

28 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qqzajl

