Fertility supplements market size to grow by USD 819.22 million between 2021 and 2026; Active Bio Life Science GmbH, The Bird and Be Co. Inc., among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fertility supplements market size is set to grow by USD 819.22 million between 2021 and 2026 and register a CAGR of 7.53%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fertility Supplements Market 2022-2026

Fertility Supplements Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Women



Men

The fertility supplements market growth in the women segment will be significant during the forecast period. Infertility is a worldwide health issue that affects 20%-30% of women of reproductive age. According to a datasheet released by the Population Reference Bureau (PRB), in August 2021, the fertility rate for women of all ages in high- and low-income countries has been declining since 1950. PCOS, endometriosis, premature ovarian failure, and pelvic inflammatory disease are just a few of the systemic and gynecological disorders that can impair the female reproductive system and lead to infertility. Such factors will contribute to segment growth in the forecast years.

Geography

APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



North America



South America

North America will account for 36% of the market growth during the forecast period. The US is the leading market for fertility supplements in North America. The market growth in this region will be faster than that of South America and MEA. Rising infertility rates and rising public awareness of overall health will propel the growth of the North American fertility supplement market during the forecast period.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Fertility Supplements Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, with the presence of several regional and global vendors. Vendors are focusing on various business strategies that can boost the growth of the market. As the global fertility supplement market is in a growth phase, business strategies such as developing integrated products, acquiring vendors, and launching products at various medical expos will help major vendors penetrate the market. Strong research and development in this area will increase the risk of competition among incumbent vendors to maintain their market share during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Active Bio Life Science GmbH: The company offers fertility supplements products such as amitamin pure line.

The company offers fertility supplements products such as amitamin pure line. Coast Science LLC: The company offers fertility supplements products such as male fertility supplement capsule MFSG5.

The company offers fertility supplements products such as male fertility supplement capsule MFSG5. Exeltis USA Inc.: The company offers fertility supplements products such as Pregnitude Couple's Fertility.

The company offers fertility supplements products such as Pregnitude Couple's Fertility. Fairhaven Health LLC: The company offers fertility supplement products such as fertility aid capsules for women and ova boost capsules for women.

The report also covers the following areas:

Fertility Supplements Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Driver – The market is driven by the availability of online purchases. With the advent of the Internet, consumers can view and request a wide variety of products offered by suppliers through portals and online websites. Vendors also offer their services online, which allows them to capture a larger market share and generate higher revenues. Moreover, online sales also allow to potentially capture new markets and expand the existing ones by using Internet-based marketing, which is vital in today's integrated marketing mix. The effective implementation of the online platform aids in generating a large consumer base globally. The market in focus will continue to grow owing to the growing medical care expenditure globally during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the availability of online purchases. With the advent of the Internet, consumers can view and request a wide variety of products offered by suppliers through portals and online websites. Vendors also offer their services online, which allows them to capture a larger market share and generate higher revenues. Moreover, online sales also allow to potentially capture new markets and expand the existing ones by using Internet-based marketing, which is vital in today's integrated marketing mix. The effective implementation of the online platform aids in generating a large consumer base globally. The market in focus will continue to grow owing to the growing medical care expenditure globally during the forecast period. Trends - The increasing cases of stress will fuel the global fertility supplements market growth. Stress is a major cause of burnout and depression. The growing work pressure and busy schedule have led to unhealthy eating habits, such as fast food and meals on the go. Moreover, women's hormone levels and menstrual periods can be affected by stress. Stress can also interfere with hormones that men require to create sperm. Women can develop functional hypothalamic amenorrhea, a disorder in which the ovaries do not generate mature eggs and menstruation stops. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The increasing cases of stress will fuel the global fertility supplements market growth. Stress is a major cause of burnout and depression. The growing work pressure and busy schedule have led to unhealthy eating habits, such as fast food and meals on the go. Moreover, women's hormone levels and menstrual periods can be affected by stress. Stress can also interfere with hormones that men require to create sperm. Women can develop functional hypothalamic amenorrhea, a disorder in which the ovaries do not generate mature eggs and menstruation stops. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Challenge- The risk associated with fertility supplements is a major challenge for the global fertility supplements market growth. Many non-prescription natural supplements are available for less than USD 50 . Many supplements claim to help patients become more fertile without prescription drugs. However, these supplements can have various adverse effects. For instance, herbal supplements can have side effects such as nausea and vomiting, rash, blurry vision, increased risk of heart disease and cancer, and headaches. Such factors will hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Fertility Supplements Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist fertility supplements market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fertility supplements market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fertility supplements market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fertility supplements market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The fertility testing devices market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.73% between 2021 and 2026. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 153.91 million . The market is segmented product (ovulation predictor kits, fertility monitors, and male fertility testing devices) and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)).

size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.73% between 2021 and 2026. The market size is forecasted to increase by . The market is segmented product (ovulation predictor kits, fertility monitors, and male fertility testing devices) and geography ( , , , and Rest of World (ROW)). The vegan supplements market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 3.43 billion . The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

Fertility Supplements Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.53% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 819.22 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022(%) 6.93 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Active Bio Life Science GmbH, The Bird and Be Co. Inc., Coast Science LLC, Elan Healthcare Inc., Exeltis USA Inc., Fairhaven Health LLC, Fertility Family, Fertility Nutraceuticals LLC, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Laboratorios Fertypharm SL, LENUS Pharma GesmbH, Natural Fertility Shop, Nua Fertility Ireland Ltd., Nutra Business LLC, Ocean Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Orthomol pharmazeutische Vertriebs GmbH, Pragati Biocare Pvt. Ltd., Shivani Scientific Industries Pvt. Ltd., TTK Healthcare Ltd., and Wild Nutrition Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

Table of contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Women - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Women - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Men - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Men - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Active Bio Life Science GmbH

Exhibit 89: Active Bio Life Science GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 90: Active Bio Life Science GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Active Bio Life Science GmbH - Key offerings

10.4 Coast Science LLC

Exhibit 92: Coast Science LLC - Overview



Exhibit 93: Coast Science LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Coast Science LLC - Key offerings

10.5 Exeltis USA Inc.

Inc. Exhibit 95: Exeltis USA Inc. - Overview

Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 96: Exeltis USA Inc. - Product / Service

Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 97: Exeltis USA Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Fairhaven Health LLC

Exhibit 98: Fairhaven Health LLC - Overview



Exhibit 99: Fairhaven Health LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Fairhaven Health LLC - Key offerings

10.7 Fertility Nutraceuticals LLC

Exhibit 101: Fertility Nutraceuticals LLC - Overview



Exhibit 102: Fertility Nutraceuticals LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Fertility Nutraceuticals LLC - Key offerings

10.8 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 104: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 105: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 107: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 LENUS Pharma GesmbH

Exhibit 109: LENUS Pharma GesmbH - Overview



Exhibit 110: LENUS Pharma GesmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: LENUS Pharma GesmbH - Key offerings

10.10 Orthomol pharmazeutische Vertriebs GmbH

Exhibit 112: Orthomol pharmazeutische Vertriebs GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 113: Orthomol pharmazeutische Vertriebs GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Orthomol pharmazeutische Vertriebs GmbH - Key offerings

10.11 Pragati Biocare Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Pragati Biocare Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Pragati Biocare Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Pragati Biocare Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 TTK Healthcare Ltd.

Exhibit 118: TTK Healthcare Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: TTK Healthcare Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: TTK Healthcare Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: TTK Healthcare Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 125: Research methodology



Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 127: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio