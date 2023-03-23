Fertility Treatments Aren't Just For The 1%, According to this Startup

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunfish , a fintech company founded last year, aims to make fertility treatments more accessible and has recently designed a new product to help reduce the cost of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Egg Freezing so patients can pay over time. Ivy Fertility , a leading network of IVF clinics with 21 locations nationwide, announced today that it has partnered with Sunfish Solutions as its premier financing partner.

As many as 1 in 8 couples need assisted reproduction, yet only 2% of parents conceived through these methods. As costs of IVF, egg freezing, sperm donors, and surrogacy continue to rise - with global fertility services projected to be a $90 billion market by 2031 (up from $21 billion in 2021) , many of these services remain unattainable to the majority of people. For LGBTQIA+ families, single parents by choice, and families facing fertility challenges, assisted reproductive technology (ART) is the only option to build a family, and the need for financial solutions is pressing.

Sunfish is a financial planning and resources platform with the mission of making the journey to parenthood more financially attainable. Sunfish offers full-service guidance for those undergoing assisted reproduction, including new financing options via partner lenders of up to $100,000, or the equivalent of several IVF cycles. The company is also developing tools backed by machine-learning to enable aspiring parents to accurately predict and plan for the costs associated with trying to conceive. The company has received over $25MM in loan requests through its platform across hundreds of applicants and is operational in all 50 states.

Lisa Van Dolah, CEO of Ivy Fertility, said, "We are thrilled to partner with the Sunfish team at these leading fertility centers to offer comprehensive financial guidance for our patients who wish to access financial guidance, resources, and support. We look forward to having them support the Ivy network."

Through this partnership, the Ivy network and Sunfish aspire to bring access to assisted reproductive technologies to more families. "Ivy Fertility is recognized among the top reproductive medical centers nationally and internationally," said Sukie Dean, Head of Operations at Sunfish Solutions. "We are excited to support a more diverse patient population with our financial resources to increase financial inclusion."

About Ivy Fertility

Ivy Fertility is globally recognized as pioneers and innovators in the field of advanced reproductive technologies, in-vitro fertilization, third-party reproduction, andrology, and fertility research, and is backed by InTandem Capital Partners, a healthcare services focused private equity firm. The Ivy team is passionate about its family-building mission and works tirelessly each day to help patients become parents. To learn more about Ivy Fertility, please visit: www.ivyfertility.com.

About Sunfish Solutions

Sunfish makes parenthood attainable for all types of families. Whether you're exploring surrogacy, IVF, egg freezing, sperm donation, or single parenthood by choice — Sunfish helps aspiring parents find providers, explore financial resources, and navigate the journey to parenthood. To learn more about Sunfish, please visit: www.joinsunfish.com.

