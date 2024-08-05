Fertilitywise Announces Partnership with Fairfax EggBank

This collaboration between Fertilitywise and Fairfax EggBank extends the availability of critical resources to patients researching and undergoing fertility treatments throughout their entire journey.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fertilitywise, a leader in providing comprehensive resources and support for those navigating fertility challenges, is proud to announce its partnership with Fairfax EggBank, which has one of the largest repositories of premium frozen donor eggs in the United States.

Through this partnership, patients and clients of Fairfax EggBank, renowned for its extensive donor egg program, will receive a complimentary two-month membership to Fertilitywise. This membership ensures that Intended Parents have full access to accurate information and reliable support, free from the misinformation that is commonly found on social media websites.

Fertilitywise offers a one-stop solution to empower fertility patients with a library of content that summarizes the science and research of fertility treatments for patients. Membership to the platform also includes a professionally moderated private community, allowing patients to have a safe space to ensure peer-support with others going through a similar journey. Currently, Fertilitywise memberships cost $19.99/month.

"It was a natural choice to partner with Fairfax EggBank, understanding their extensive selection process of egg donors and how they work with their clinics to ensure labs are working with the highest quality methodology. At Fertilitywise, where we focus on summarizing the scientific outcomes for patients, it was a great fit." Maryanna Basic, Fertilitywise founder stated.

"Fairfax EggBank is delighted to partner with Fertilitywise, allowing us to further extend our commitment to supporting individuals on their fertility journey," said Sam Marple, MS, Co-President at Fairfax EggBank. "As a trusted provider of frozen donor eggs, we are thrilled to offer our patients access to extended, accurate information and a robust network of resources, empowering them with the tools they need to make informed decisions."

About Fertilitywise

Fertilitywise is an evidence-based resource supporting fertility patients in their journey to pregnancy. Fertilitywise articles are professionally researched and reviewed by leaders in the industry, including reproductive endocrinologists, urologists, embryologists, and genetic counselors. It was founded by Maryanna Basic who, frustrated by a lack of science-backed, accessible information throughout her own fertility journey, decided to create the resource she wished she had. Visit our website at www.fertilitywise.com to learn how we can help support you in your fertility journey.

About Fairfax EggBank

Fairfax EggBank, the trusted choice for frozen donor eggs, provides a diverse selection of pre-screened, FDA-compliant donors to help recipients build their families. Our Donor Database showcases one of the largest repositories for frozen donor eggs in the United States. Our commitment to donor quality and service excellence makes us a premier, yet cost effective, solution for donor egg recipients. Fairfax EggBank benefits from our in-house experts with over 30 years of experience in safe and successful reproductive tissue banking. Visit http://www.fairfaxeggbank.com to learn more.

SOURCE Fertilitywise