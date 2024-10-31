Fertilitywise Announces Partnership with Fertility and Surrogacy Legal Group

The collaboration expands access to comprehensive resources, support, and legal services for fertility patients and intended parents.

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fertilitywise, a leading provider of resources and support for couples and individuals navigating fertility challenges, is excited to announce its partnership with Fertility and Surrogacy Legal Group, a premier law firm specializing in assisted reproductive and family formation legal services for parents on their fertility or surrogacy journeys.

This strategic alliance aims to bolster support for the fertility community by integrating Fertilitywise's educational and community resources with the legal expertise of Fertility and Surrogacy Legal Group.

The collaboration expands access to comprehensive resources, support, and legal services for fertility patients and intended parents.

As part of this partnership, clients of Fertility and Surrogacy Legal Group will receive a complimentary two-month membership to Fertilitywise. Additionally, Fertilitywise members will benefit from discounted legal services in the 14 states where the firm practices.

Fertilitywise is dedicated to empowering intended parents by providing clear, unbiased information to help them navigate the fertility process and make informed decisions with confidence. All content is thoroughly researched and reviewed by leading medical professionals and is grounded in citations from reputable studies, ensuring that readers receive accurate and trustworthy information. A Fertilitywise membership also includes access to a professionally moderated private community, offering a safe, supportive space for individuals on similar journeys.

"We created Fertilitywise to guide intended parents through the complexities of fertility. Partnering with a renowned legal group is crucial for navigating the intricate legal landscape of donor eggs, donor sperm, and surrogacy," said Maryanna Basic, founder of Fertilitywise. "Given the varying donor and surrogacy laws across states and internationally, it's vital for patients using third-party reproduction to have access to a specialized law firm to ensure all parties' rights are safeguarded."

"Partnerships like the one between FSLG and Fertilitywise are the best vehicles to give intended parents the best possible outcomes. We are excited to be working together and using our combined expertise in this exciting partnership" stated Rich Geisler, founder of Fertility and Surrogacy Legal Group. "The commitment that Fertilitywise shows to inform and educate intended parents is commendable and we are honored to be a part of the team".

For more information on how to take advantage of these benefits, please visit fertilitywise.com or fertilityandsurrogacylegal.com, or contact [email protected].

About Fertilitywise

Fertilitywise is a one-stop, evidence-based resource supporting fertility patients in their journey to children. The membership-based education site was founded by Maryanna Basic who, frustrated by a lack of science-backed, accessible information throughout her own fertility journey, decided to create the resource she wished she had. Learn more at fertilitywise.com.

About Fertility and Surrogacy Legal Group

Fertility and Surrogacy Legal Group is a leading fertility law firm specializing in gestational surrogacy, egg donation, sperm donation, embryo donation, and fund management. Since 2012, the firm has offered expert representation to intended parents worldwide and to surrogates, donors, and fertility clinics nationally. From the first clinic appointment to the post-birth needs, FSLG guides individuals and couples through the complexities of family building with compassion and legal expertise. Learn more at fertilityandsurrogacylegal.com.

SOURCE Fertilitywise