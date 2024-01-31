Fertilitywise Launches Membership to Revolutionize Support for Fertility Patients

The online platform empowers individuals and couples with educational evidence-based articles and a supportive community.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fertilitywise, a leader in providing comprehensive resources and support for those navigating fertility challenges, is excited to announce the launch of its new online membership program. This innovative platform empowers individuals and couples on their fertility journeys by offering a wealth of scientific expertise, evidence-based resources, and moderated discussion boards, fostering a supportive community.

Fertility treatment is a complicated topic, with much to understand about the process, success rates, and more. It is also an incredibly high-stakes experience for those going through it. The Fertilitywise online membership is a one-stop solution to empower fertility patients with a vast array of patient-friendly articles that explain the science, and vetted directories for experts in the space, from lawyers to therapists to doctors and clinics. The membership also includes private discussion boards for fertility questions, stories, and guidance. Unlike other fertility forums, these boards are free of ads and carefully moderated to ensure a safe and supportive space for open dialogue and shared experiences.

"At Fertilitywise, our mission is to equip individuals and couples embarking on one of the biggest decisions of their life: their fertility journey," said Mayanna Basic, the founder of Fertilitywise and a former fertility patient herself. "We understand the complexities fertility challenges bring, and we are committed to providing a comprehensive solution that combines evidence-based information with a supportive community every step of the way."

The online membership features easy-to-understand articles that are all researched and reviewed by industry leaders, including reproductive endocrinologists, urologists, embryologists, and genetic counselors. The private discussion boards are actively monitored by experienced moderators who have been through their own fertility journeys. This provides a safe space for members to share their experiences, seek advice in confidence, and connect with others who understand and are experiencing the same challenges. The moderation ensures a "troll-free" environment, protects against activities which could contravene regulations and/or laws, and shields the patient community from intrusive advertising found on popular social media platforms.

Feretilitywise invites individuals and couples navigating fertility challenges to join the online membership for $19.99 per month by visiting www.fertilitywise.com

For more information visit fertilitywise.com

About Fertilitywise

Fertilitywise is a leader in providing resources dedicated to empowering individuals and couples on their fertility journey s . The platform applies scientific expertise and evidence-based guidance to create patient-friendly articles and foster a supportive community. This offers a comprehensive solution for those navigating the complexities of fertility treatment. All of its articles are professionally researched and reviewed by leaders in the industry, from reproductive endocrinologists and urologists to embryologists and genetic counsellors. Founded by Maryanna Basic, a former fertility patient herself, teamed with other patients and medical practitioners, to create Fertilitywise. Its goal is to support countless families and individuals as they pursue their fertility goals.

Contact:

Chelsea Kershaw

[email protected]

909-572-7237

SOURCE Fertilitywise