Fertilizers market size to increase by USD 27.19 million from 2022 to 2027: Rising demand for organic fertilizers to drive growth - Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fertilizers Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The bargaining power of buyers & suppliers and the threat of new entrants, rivalry, and substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

, an analysis of which will help companies refine . Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between NEUTRAL and HIGH.

, which range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors

Bunge Ltd.

CF Industries Holdings Inc.

Coromandel International Ltd.

EuroChem Group AG

GUBRETAS

Haifa Group.

Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd.

KS Aktiengesellschaft

Nufarm Ltd.

Nutrien Ltd.

OCI NV

OCP Group

PhosAgro Group of Companies

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Syngenta Crop Protection AG

Unikeyterra Kimya Tarim

Yara International ASA

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd.

The market is segmented by (inorganic and organic), application (agriculture, horticulture, and gardening), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

The market is segmented by (inorganic and organic), application (agriculture, horticulture, and gardening), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

, , , and and ) The inorganic segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Inorganic fertilizers are used to plant tissue or soil. They give plants the nutrients needed to grow. The need for improved soil nutrients, coupled with higher crop yields, is expected to increase the demand for fertilizers during the forecast period. With the rise in penetration of high-efficiency fertilizers, farmers will be able to use fertilizers more efficiently and safely. These factors will fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Market dynamics

The rising demand for organic fertilizers is driving market growth. Organic fertilizers are safer for the environment, as they break down quickly and do not adversely affect surface and groundwater. In addition, they have a longer shelf life. They also improve soil structure and increase the ability of the soil to bind nutrients and water. Organic fertilizers are non-toxic, slow-release fertilizers and leave no residue on food. Therefore, they are recommended for non-freezing products. Changing the eating habits of consumers will contribute to the growth of the fertilizer industry. In addition, compliance with stringent regulations on the use of synthetic fertilizers would provide lucrative growth opportunities to market players. These factors will increase the demand for organic fertilizers during the forecast period.

High-efficiency fertilizers are gaining market traction, which is a key trend in the market. The rise in demand for food increases agricultural production, which, in turn, drives the use of fertilizers. The demand for micronutrients is expected to grow, as high soil efficiency is required to produce high-quality crops. The demand for vegetables and fruits is driving the demand for high-performance fertilizers. Moreover, governments of various countries provide subsidies for fertilizers. Vendors are also focusing on R&D activities to develop premium products. These factors will support market growth during the forecast period.

Health issues associated with fertilizers are challenging market growth. Fertilizers can be harmful to humans and pets if accidentally inhaled or consumed. Skin contact with such products can cause irritation or infection. Many commercially available synthetic or chemical-based fertilizers contain heavy metals, ammonium nitrate, potassium chloride, and cadmium. These chemicals enter the food chain through plants and can also contaminate groundwater. Ammonium nitrate is an important component of fertilizer mixtures. It is poisonous to the environment and humans. These factors may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Chart & data table on historical market size (2017-2021), historic industry size, & analysis of key vendors and countries

The market is segmented by region into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

APAC is estimated to account for 50% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the fertilizers market in the region is fueled by the rising demand for organic food, which is increasing along with per capita income. Australia , China , and India are known for exporting agricultural products such as cotton, sugarcane, fruits, vegetables, grains, and cotton. Moreover, there has been a shift in food preferences from a grain-based diet to a high protein-based diet. This will drive the demand for nitrogen-based liquid fertilizers to produce high-yield, protein-rich crops. These factors will drive the regional market's growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this fertilizers market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the fertilizers market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the fertilizers market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the fertilizers market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fertilizers market vendors

