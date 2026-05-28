FERTITTA ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN $17.6 BILLION TRANSACTION

Combined Company to Create a Leading Hospitality, Gaming, and Loyalty Ecosystem

HOUSTON, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fertitta Entertainment, Inc. announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars") in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $17.6 billion, including the assumption of approximately $11.9 billion of Caesars' outstanding debt.

Under the terms of the agreement, Caesars' shareholders will receive $31.00 in cash for each outstanding Caesars' share. The consideration represents a 49% premium over Caesars' unaffected share price as of February 25, 2026 (the last trading day before rumors of a potential transaction) and a 46% premium over the unaffected 30-day Volume-Weighted Average Price ("VWAP") as of the same date.

A Transformational Combination of Two World-Class Companies

Fertitta Entertainment's agreement to acquire Caesars Entertainment brings together two of the world's premier hospitality and gaming companies, each with deep roots in exceptional guest experiences and industry-leading loyalty programs. Caesars is one of the leading casino entertainment companies in the United States. It's an iconic brand with a significant presence of eight locations on the Las Vegas Strip: Caesars Palace, Harrah's, Paris Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood, Horseshoe, The LINQ Hotel, Flamingo, and The Cromwell, and one of the most recognized loyalty programs in the industry. Fertitta Entertainment brings a proven operating model and a decades-long track record of successfully integrating and growing market-leading hospitality and entertainment businesses, including Golden Nugget Hotels & Casinos and Landry's, one of the largest and most diversified restaurant and hospitality companies in America.

Fertitta Entertainment, alongside Caesars Entertainment, will create a combined company committed to dynamic offerings and unmatched customer loyalty. One built on a shared commitment to operational excellence, world-class customer service, and disciplined growth.

A Preeminent Guest Experience Across Gaming, Hospitality, and Dining

The combination of Caesars and Fertitta Entertainment brings together two iconic and highly complementary platforms, delivering guests an unmatched suite of gaming, entertainment, and restaurant brands under one roof. On a combined basis, guests will enjoy access to an extraordinarily diversified array of offerings, including 60 domestic casino resorts and gaming facilities, spanning premier Las Vegas Strip destinations and regional markets across the country; online gaming including sports betting, iCasino, and Poker, through Caesars' industry-leading digital platform; retail sports betting at over 200 third-party locations through the William Hill brand; and over 550 Fertitta Entertainment outlets, including more than 450 Landry's full-service restaurants spanning some of America's most beloved dining brands located coast to coast.

Building the Most Powerful Loyalty Ecosystem in Hospitality

By combining our best-in-class loyalty programs, Caesars Rewards, Golden Nugget's 24 Karat Select Club, and Landry's Select Club, Fertitta Entertainment is building what we believe will be an industry leading loyalty ecosystem in the hospitality industry. From prime locations along the Las Vegas Strip to our footprint in smaller regional markets, members will enjoy significant access and rewards across our expanded network of casinos, signature hotels, award-winning restaurants, and premier entertainment, all through one seamless experience. Together, we are setting a new standard for what a loyalty-driven, hospitality-first company can be.

Leadership Continuity and Operational Excellence

The leadership teams of both companies are all expected to remain in their current roles and continue to lead the combined companies' operations. This continuity reflects our confidence in the leadership teams that have built both companies into the premier casino, entertainment, hospitality and restaurant companies they are today, and our commitment to preserving the operational momentum and guest-focused culture they both have cultivated.

Transaction Details

The proposed transaction is not subject to a financing condition. The transaction will be financed through a combination of equity contributed by Fertitta Entertainment, assumed Caesars' debt, and new committed debt financing arranged by a group consisting of 10 banks.

The transaction is subject to the approval of Caesars Entertainment shareholders and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals. Upon completion of the transaction, shares of Caesars Entertainment common stock will no longer be listed on NASDAQ.

The agreement includes a "go-shop" period through approximately July 11, 2026, during which time Caesars and its financial and legal advisors may solicit, consider and negotiate alternative acquisition proposals from third parties. Prior to a vote of the shareholders of Caesars, the Caesars Board of Directors will have the right to cause the company to terminate the agreement to enter into an alternative transaction providing for a superior proposal, subject to the terms and conditions of the definitive agreement. There can be no assurance that this process will or will not result in a superior proposal. Caesars does not intend to disclose updates on this process unless and until it determines that such disclosure is appropriate or required.

Advisors

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are serving as financial advisors to Fertitta Entertainment and White & Case LLP is serving as legal counsel to Fertitta Entertainment. PJT Partners is serving as exclusive financial advisor, Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as legal counsel, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is serving as antitrust counsel to Caesars Entertainment.

About Fertitta Entertainment, Inc.

Fertitta Entertainment, Inc. is Tilman Fertitta and Paige Fertitta's holding company for substantially all of their assets, including all of the equity in Fertitta Entertainment, LLC, Golden Nugget, LLC and Landry's, LLC, hotels, real estate, and other investments, including the NBA's Houston Rockets. Golden Nugget/Landry's is a multinational, diversified gaming, restaurant, hospitality, and entertainment company based in Houston, Texas. The Company's gaming division includes the renowned Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino concept, with locations in Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe, and Laughlin, NV; Atlantic City, NJ; Biloxi, MS; Lake Charles, LA and Cripple Creek, CO. Entertainment and hospitality divisions encompass two Forbes Five-Star rated luxury hotel properties, Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel in California and The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston, including multiple four star hotel properties, as well as River Oaks District, a luxury retail and mixed-use complex, including office space and upscale apartments in the center of Houston's thriving Uptown/River Oaks corridor, entertainment venues such as the Kemah Boardwalk, the Galveston Island Pleasure Pier, the Tower of Americas in San Antonio, the Downtown Aquarium in Houston and the Denver Aquarium. The Company also operates more than 550 outlets, including over 450 full service restaurants around the world, with well-known fine dining concepts such as Mastro's Restaurants, Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, Catch, Morton's The Steakhouse and The Palm, upscale casual eateries including Del Frisco's Grille, McCormick & Schmick's, Chart House, Landry's Seafood House, The Oceanaire Seafood Room, and Saltgrass Steak House, plus entertainment dining brands including Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Rainforest Cafe, T-Rex Café, Yak and Yeti and the Aquarium. It also owns popular New York restaurants such as the Strip House and Bill's Bar & Burger, as well as a joint venture for its New York City specialty brands, including the nationally famous The Corner Store, Or'esh and The Eighty-Six.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is one of the largest casino-entertainment company in the US and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence, and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities, and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit. www.caesars.com/corporate.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This press release is being made in respect of the proposed transaction involving Fertitta Entertainment and Caesars. Caesars intends to file with the SEC a proxy statement and other relevant documents in connection with a special meeting of Caesars' stockholders for purposes of obtaining stockholder approval of the proposed transaction. The definitive proxy statement will be sent or given to the stockholders of Caesars and will contain important information about the proposed transaction and related matters. Caesars also plans to file other relevant documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction. This document is not a substitute for the definitive proxy statement or any other document that Caesars may file with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. You may obtain a copy of the definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents filed by Caesars without charge at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, or by directing a request when such a filing is made to Caesars Entertainment, Inc. by mail at One Caesars Palace Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada 89109, Attention: Investor Relations, by telephone at (800) 318-0047, or by going to the Investors page on Caesars' corporate website at investor.caesars.com.

Participants in the Solicitation

Caesars and certain of its respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from its stockholders in respect of the proposed transaction under the rules of the SEC. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be considered to be participants in the solicitation of Caesars' stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction will be set forth in Caesars' definitive proxy statement for its stockholder meeting at which the proposed transaction will be submitted for approval by Caesars' stockholders. You may also find additional information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of Caesars' directors and executive officers in Caesars' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, which was filed with the SEC on February 17, 2026, Caesars' definitive proxy statement for its 2026 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 23, 2026, and, to the extent holdings of Caesars' securities by its directors or executive officers have changed since the amounts set forth in Caesars' definitive proxy statement for its 2026 annual meeting of stockholders, such changes have been or will be reflected on Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities on Form 3, Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership on Form 4, or Annual Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership on Form 5 filed with the SEC. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the definitive proxy statement and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction if and when they become available. Investors should read the definitive proxy statement in its entirety when it becomes available before making any voting or investment decisions.

SOURCE Fertitta Entertainment, LLC