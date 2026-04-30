Fesarius Therapeutics demonstrates the science that establishes DermiSphere™ hDRT in a class of its own

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FesariusTherapeutics, Inc., a commercial stage bioregenerative technology company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Reconstructive Surgery and Regenerative Medicine markets, is pleased to announce the publication of its peer reviewed evidence of category leading speed of "neodermis" formation, which may have the potential to reduce surgical interventions, repetitive product utilization and significantly reduce the overall burden to the healthcare delivery system versus current standard of care.

DS Logo DermiSphere hDRT

"Enhanced Early Vascularization and Tissue Formation in a Biphasic Collagen Hydrogel Dermal Regeneration Template" was published in Wound Repair and Regeneration, the leading journal in cellular and molecular biology, connective tissue, and biological mediator studies in the field of tissue repair and regeneration.1 This peer-reviewed evidence offers a head to head comparison against the leading dermal template in a porcine animal model and provides further insight into the novel mechanism employed by DermiSphere™ hDRT, which enables rapid integration and vascularization of the scaffold. The preclinical data suggests that the device could provide an enormous benefit to surgeons and their patients suffering from full thickness and deep partial thickness wounds.

Jason Spector, MD, Chief of the Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Weill Cornell Medine/New York Presbyterian and Senior Medical Advisor for Fesarius commented, "Using a dermal template to restore the dermal layer of skin, which is so crucial for improved functional and aesthetic outcomes, is the gold standard in plastic and reconstructive surgery. The challenge has always been the extended time required for the template to vascularize sufficiently to support an overlying skin graft, which requires the patient returning for a second operation. These data suggest the rapid time vascularization seen within the scaffold could radically alter the paradigm for the reconstruction of full thickness skin loss to the benefit of surgeons and patients alike."

"We are honored that our work demonstrating the efficacy of DermiSphere™ in wound management has been accepted in this prestigious journal," commented Yulia Sapir-Lekhovitser, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of FesariusTherapeutics. "The impressive results demonstrate the utility that our unique micropatterned collagen constructs can bring to the treatment of full thickness wounds from a variety of causes."

About DermiSphere™ hDRT Technology

DermiSphere™hDRT is a proprietary hydrogel dermal regeneration template designed to leverage the body's natural healing cascade to maximum effect.Preclinical evidence shows that DermiSphere™hDRT allows extensive vascularization and complete cell invasion of the dermal template within 3 days, compared to market-leading templates which take significantly longer to achieve. This unique benefit of speed to template vascularity may hold the potential to reduce multiple surgical interventions, repetitive product applications and to significantly decrease overall healthcare delivery cost.

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1 Luong D, Cohen R, Weisel A, Dorleus R, Yao J, Novotney C, Spector JA, Sapir-Lekhovitser Y. Enhanced Early Vascularization and Tissue Formation in a Biphasic Collagen Hydrogel Dermal Regeneration Template. Wound Repair Regen. 2026 Mar-Apr;34(2):e70152. doi: 10.1111/wrr.70152.

SOURCE FesariusTherapeutics Inc