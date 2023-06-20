FesariusTherapeutics demonstrates novel DermiSphere™ hydrogel successfully treats full thickness skin loss in one surgical step

News provided by

FesariusTherapeutics, Inc

20 Jun, 2023, 06:55 ET

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FesariusTherapeutics, Inc., an emerging bioregenerative technology company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care markets, today announced their latest peer reviewed publication describing their proprietary DermiSphere differential density collagen platform technology for treating complex wounds.

Continue Reading

"Successful Reconstruction of Full-Thickness Skin Defects in a Swine Model Using Simultaneous Split Thickness Skin Grafting and Composite Collagen Microstructured Dermal Scaffolds" was published in Wound Repair and Regeneration, a leading journal in the wound care space. The peer-reviewed evidence indicates that in a porcine model of full thickness skin loss, DermiSphere™ could be implanted simultaneously with a split thickness skin graft, resulting in the restoration of both the dermal and epidermal layers of skin in just one surgical step. Analysis of the regenerated dermis demonstrated similar neodermal tissue maturity, thickness and vascularity compared to the market leader's product, but the new tissue was formed in two weeks less time and eliminated a second surgery.

Fesarius is developing DermiSphere™ to treat the debilitating and life-threatening condition of full dermal loss from surgical excision, trauma, infection or burn afflicting more than 350,000 U.S. patients annually. The global market for Skin/Dermal Substitutes products used to treat complex wounds is estimated at over $1.8 billion in 2023 and growing over 8% annually.

Yulia Sapir-Lekhovitser, Ph.D., Fesarius' co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer said, "We are honored that our work demonstrating the superior efficacy of DermiSphere™ has been accepted in this prestigious journal. The impressive results demonstrate the potential our micropatterned collagen constructs may bring to clinicians treating complex wounds and also highlighted the superiority of using DermiSphere™ to treat full thickness wounds versus skin graft alone.

Tom Roueche, President and CEO of Fesarius, commented, "This is yet further scientific evidence of the potential of the company's platform technology in treating patients with such incredibly destructive and complex injuries. We are proud of the extraordinary work of our scientists and our research partners in furthering the knowledge of our proprietary microsphere technology. The team at Fesarius remains focused on developing the next generation of advanced wound care products that will allow surgeons to improve the lives of their patients."

FesariusTherapeutics, Inc. was formed in 2015 to leverage the unique technology developed by Jason A. Spector, MD, at the Laboratory of Bioregenerative Medicine and Surgery at Weill Cornell Medicine in NYC where he also serves as Chief of the Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Dr. Spector was inspired to develop DermiSphere™ after experiencing the limitations of products currently available for treating full thickness skin loss and the negative impact they had on his patients. Fesarius is currently pursuing FDA authorization for DermiSphere™.

Investor Relations Inquiries

Medical/Technologies Inquiries

Tom Roueche

Dr. Jason Spector

President/CEO

Founder and Chief Medical Officer

[email protected]

[email protected]

703.489.0703

SOURCE FesariusTherapeutics, Inc

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.