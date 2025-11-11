Fescaro enters agricultural machinery cybersecurity with Daedong

SUWON, South Korea, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This is an article published in The Korea Herald:

South Korean mobility software solutions provider Fescaro (https://www.fescaro.com/en/) said Thursday that it has secured a cybersecurity project from Daedong, a leading agricultural machinery manufacturer here, marking the company's entry into the specialized mobility market.

The deal comes as the European Union's Cyber Resilience Act, adopted in 2024, requires cybersecurity measures for all products containing digital elements.

Beginning in 2027, the regulation will make cybersecurity mandatory for all mobility-related products, including agricultural and construction machinery.

"Winning this project demonstrates that Fescaro's technological expertise is trusted even in specialized mobility sectors like agricultural machinery," said Ku Seong-seo, an executive at Fescaro. "We plan to expand our business into all areas of mobility that require CRA compliance, including agricultural machinery, construction equipment and logistics robots."

Fescaro plans to leverage its expertise in vehicle cybersecurity to the agricultural machinery sector, citing the structural similarities between the two industries and the growing alignment of international cybersecurity standards and regulations.

Under the project, Fescaro will assess and reinforce cybersecurity vulnerabilities in the electronic architecture of Daedong's agricultural machinery lineup, while also supplying an automation platform to improve operational efficiency.

Fescaro's Cyber Security Management System (CSMS) Portal will enable Daedong to establish a life cycle-based cybersecurity framework that aligns with global mobility industry standards, the firm said.

