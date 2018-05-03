Festival Beauty Trend Recap With Tips From L’Oréal Paris Celebrity Makeup Artist Sir John

Shimmery skin dominated fields and stages alike. To get the look, prep the skin with Infallible Glow-Lock Illuminating Primer. Next, layer True Match Lumi Glow Shimmerista Highlighting Powder on top of matte foundation and blush to create more dimension. Finish with Infallible Pro-Sweep & Lock Loose Setting Face Powder to help blur lines and pores for a smooth finish.

For a more subtle glow, use True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer. L'Oréal Paris Celebrity Makeup Artist, Sir John was on the scene and praises this shimmery lotion for its ability to hydrate and leave the skin radiant for an all-over, fresh, natural glow.

BOLD LIDS

The music performances are the reason most people flock to festivals, and the beauty looks on stage did not disappoint; Sir John identified bold, statement eyes as this year's go-to look.

He always turns to cult-favorite mascara, Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara to define his clients' lashes, and this year directed beauty-mavens to flank their fringe with a glittery lid. Try eyeshadows from the Crushed Foils Collection (available exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and Walmart.com). He recommends applying eyeshadow with his finger to get a bolder, metallic look.

When eye is the focus, Sir John typically finishes off with a nude lip. "With a metallic and over-the-top lid, opt for a pinky-brown lip. I am loving Infallible Pro-Matte Les Chocolats Scented Liquid Lipstick for its long-lasting, matte color." says Sir John.

Many attendees and performers also turned to bright lids to punch up their festival look. Sir John recommends blue or green hues to bring out natural radiance for women with darker eyes; use Infallible Pro-Last Liner in Cobalt paired with Infallible Paints Eyeshadow in BRB Blue or Infallible Paints Eyeshadow in Mint Detox. For lighter eyes, play with purple and brown shades to make the eyes more vibrant.

RAINBOW HAIR

This year's beauty trends confirmed that hair is a ubiquitous "mane" staple at festivals. Most popular were colorful strands and bright roots. Use Colorista 1-Day Sprays for bold looks without the commitment. Hold the can 4-6 inches from dry hair and spray.

Beach waves and braids were also a 2018 style must-have. To lock hair in place from day to night - but still ensure it has natural movement - use Elnett Precious Oils Satin Hairspray. The ultra-fine mist leaves the locks shiny and offers protection against the dessert humidity.

All products are available at lorealparisusa.com, and mass, food and drug retailers nationwide.

