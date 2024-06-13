Festival del Sole Returns to Northern California at the Green Music Center with International Musicians, Auction and Wine Lunches

SONOMA, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Festival del Sole returns to Northern California at The Green Music Center at Sonoma State University in partnership with arts entrepreneur and pianist Barrett Wissman, August 1–4, 2024 with international stars and musicians.

This year's event will include wine and culinary events presented by Domus Artium Reserve, including a Gala dinner and auction on Sunday, August 4th hosted by Buena Vista Winery and Jean Charles Boisset to benefit The Way of the Rain, the non-profit founded Sibylle Szaggars Redford dedicated to the mission of developing, producing and performing educational and artistic performances to promote public awareness and support for the protection of the Earth. The gala dinner will feature Buena Vista's wines as well as a Bordeaux wine crafted by enologist Michel Rolland especially for The Way of the Rain. Renowned wine publication Vinous has curated a series of lunches and tastings at top wineries, including Freeman Vineyard & Winery and Three Sticks Wines.

The three-day festival will begin on Thursday, August 1st featuring three of today's top international instrumentalists Olga Kern, Nina Kotova, and Viktoria Mullova performing a program of solo and chamber music. One of today's most sought-after and versatile musicians: solo violinist and violist, conductor and chamber musician Pinchas Zukerman performs August 2 with cellist Amanda Forsyth, and pianist Michael Brown.

Acclaimed tenor Joseph Calleja takes the stage on Saturday, August 3. With a nostalgic, golden-age voice that routinely inspires comparisons to "legendary singers from earlier eras" Maltese-born Calleja's appearances on the world's leading opera, concert, and television stages have marked him as one of today's most sought-after artists.

Concluding Festival del Sole on Sunday, August 4 is a screening of the film, The Way of the Rain: Hope for Earth-A Symphony for our Planet, which showcases the October 2023 live presentation of Sibylle Szaggars Redford's multidisciplinary staged music, art and film performance at the Dallas Texas Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Hall, with a spoken word narration by Robert Redford and music composed by Tim Janis. The Way of the Rain: Hope for Earth tells the artistic story about the formation of the Universe, the evolution of the galaxies and the eventual birth of the unique and beautiful Planet Earth with all its elements. Scheduled to attend the screening and the gala dinner are Founder, President and Artistic Director of The Way of the Rain Sibylle Szaggars Redford and Robert Redford.

Barrett Wissman shared, "We are delighted to return to the wine country this summer to share the artistic level, tradition and excitement the Festival del Sole became known for." Antonio Galloni, founder and CEO of Vinous, added, "I am delighted that my team has collaborated with Barrett and the Festival del Sole to develop enriching experiences for those who share our deep passion for wine and music. Each winery lunch will feature wonderful wines, exceptional hospitality and a surprise musical performance."

Partners include Domus Artium Reserve who will donate wines and culinary experiences to the Festival Del Sole as well as curate wine and culinary programming which will be announced in the coming weeks. Hospitality partner, Montage Healdsburg is located on 258 acres in the heart of California's world-renowned Sonoma wine country. Built within the constraints of the natural landscape, the transformative hideaway offers 130 bungalow-style guest rooms and suites and 40 privately owned Montage Residences settled among oak trees and vine-covered hills with a contemporary aesthetic. Montage Healdsburg has generously donated rooms for major artists, participants and partners at the Festival Del Sole.

To purchase tickets to Festival del Sole visit gmc.sonoma.edu or call 707-664-4246, Tickets range from $40-$75 each.

For more information on attending the gala at Buena Vista and the wine tastings and lunches, visit the Festival Del Sole website, www.festivaldelsolearts.com.

About Festival del Sole

The story of Festival del Sole, as its name suggests, starts in Italy in the 1990's, where Barrett Wissman and wife, cellist Nina Kotova, had often discussed organizing an event somewhere in the world where friends could make music together in a warm welcoming atmosphere. In 2003, the Festival del Sole was born in Cortona in Tuscany, and incorporated a vast array of events including concerts, fine art exhibitions, culinary events, wine tastings, and literary events. In 2006, Barrett Wissman brought the Festival Del Sole to Napa Valley, which has now become Festival Napa Valley. Barrett Wissman has decided to bring back to Northern California in 2024, in partnership with the stunning acoustic and architectural gem, the Green Music Center at Sonoma State University and its Executive Director Jacob Yarrow.

