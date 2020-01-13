Festival of Italian and British Supercars Brings International Flair to 2020 NAIAS

DETROIT, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) today announced the addition of Motor Bella Presented by PNC Bank – a European supercar street festival – to the show's 2020 line-up of June events.

Motor Bella will be a celebration of Italian and British car culture in a thriving part of Detroit during the weekend leading up to Press Preview. During the four-day festival, exotic car club members from dozens of clubs along with local supercar enthusiasts will experience some of the world's finest supercars alongside authentic food and culture from the region.

"When we began to re-envision NAIAS, our goal was to expand the show into the city, provide more ways for the community to interact with the brands, and really showcase the global car culture throughout Detroit," said NAIAS Executive Director Rod Alberts. "Motor Bella will take place in one of the most dynamic and growing areas of the city and will give showgoers an opportunity to engage with Italian and British luxury and sports car brands."

"This is a great time for PNC Bank to expand its long relationship with the North American International Auto Show as it kicks off an exciting new era," said Ric DeVore, PNC regional president for Detroit and Southeast Michigan. "As a Main Street bank, PNC is an ideal presenting sponsor for the first-ever NAIAS street festival."

Motor Bella takes its name from the combination of motor and bella, which combines the historical British concept of "motoring" with the Italian word for beautiful. Motor Bella will be produced by NAIAS in association with the Consulate of Italy in Detroit and British Consulate General in Chicago, support from sponsors and the anticipated participation of several dozen car clubs.

The event, which will be held on Broadway Street next to the Detroit Opera House, will feature well over 100 Italian and British supercars representing 12 brands, such as Ferrari and Rolls Royce. The vehicles will be provided by a mixture of British and Italian auto brands, local dealers and car clubs.

Ferrari is bringing a lineup of cars for its own event in Parker's Alley behind the Shinola Hotel as part of Motor Bella.

Other brands with a presence will include Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, Bentley, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Lotus, Maserati, McLaren and Mini. The vehicles will be displayed near The Brakeman and Shinola Hotel, Detroit Opera House, and the Element Hotel at the Metropolitan.

Most vehicles will be accessible by all attendees while some special, one-of-a-kind cars will be displayed under a marquee adjacent to the Opera House. The festival also will feature the best in British and Italian cuisine from local food trucks, street vendors, and neighboring restaurants.

Motor Bella begins Friday, June 5 and concludes on Monday, June 8 with a media reception as journalists from around the world begin arriving in Detroit for 2020 NAIAS. At the conclusion of Motor Bella, many of the vehicles will be moved to TCF Center and will be on display for the rest of the NAIAS events.

With the addition of Motor Bella to 2020 NAIAS, the show now includes seven unique events that begin June 5 and conclude June 20. Those events include The Gallery, which will be back for its 14th year.

The Gallery, our invitation-only event featuring ultra-luxury vehicles and drawing attendees from around the country, will move from MGM Grand and now become part of the Motor Bella footprint on Sunday, June 7.

"Motor Bella is an exciting and significant new event that is only possible this year because of our decision to move the show from January to June," said Doug North, chairman of 2020 NAIAS. "This is an example of how 2020 NAIAS is changing and adapting to meet the needs of our industry partners as we reinvent the show."

PLEASE NOTE: A map of Motor Bella can be found here and a calendar of all 2020 NAIAS events can be found here.

About PNC Bank

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

About the North American International Auto Show

Now in its 32nd year as an international event, the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) is the most influential annual automotive event in the world. NAIAS is where future mobility innovations meet the pavement. With the largest concentration of the world's top automotive and technology executives, designers, engineers and thought leaders, NAIAS serves as the global stage for companies to debut brand-defining vehicles, offer product ride-and-drives, and announce industry-shaping plans. Starting in 2020, the reimagined show will be held in June, allowing exhibitors to take advantage of indoor and outdoor venues. NAIAS is the only event of its kind to present seven unique shows in one, including: Motor Bella, a street festival in Detroit celebrating British and Italian luxury car brands; The Gallery, an ultra-luxury automotive event; AutoMobili-D, an inside look at future mobility platforms; Press Preview, an opportunity for automakers to debut new products and technology; Industry Preview, a one-of-a-kind networking opportunity on the show floor; Charity Preview, the largest single-night fundraiser across the globe; and then concluding with an eight-day Public Show. For more information, visit naias.com.

2020 NAIAS Dates:

Motor Bella: Friday, June 5 – Monday, June 8

The Gallery: Sunday, June 7

Press Preview: Tuesday, June 9 – Wednesday, June 10

AutoMobili-D: Tuesday, June 9 – Thursday, June 11

Industry Preview: Wednesday, June 10 – Thursday, June 11

Charity Preview: Friday, June 12

Public Show: Saturday, June 13 – Saturday, June 20

SOURCE North American International Auto Show

