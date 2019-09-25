Festival People en Español Announces Exciting And Engaging Programming Schedule For Two-Day Event In New York City On October 5-6

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Festival People en Español today revealed its event schedule outlining exciting programming for its 6th annual Festival on October 5 and 6 at The Armory in New York City's Washington Heights. The two-day Hispanic heritage event has become one of the most highly anticipated celebrations of Hispanic culture in the country.

(PRNewsfoto/Meredith Corporation)

This year's program will feature exclusive interviews, performances and autograph signings with today's top Hispanic celebrities, as well as expert panel discussions and numerous family-friendly activities—all free and open to the public. The star-studded lineup will include appearances by Latino favorites such as Queen of Reggaeton Ivy Queen, musical duo Mau y Ricky, reggaeton singer and songwriter Jhay Cortez, Amara La Negra, and many more. Additional celebrity appearances will include actresses Carmen Villalobos, Geraldine Bazan, and many other notable personalities such as plus-size model Denise Bidot, and entrepreneur Rosie Rivera, among many others.

The event will feature engaging and interactive celebrity panel discussions, the hottest buzzworthy musical performances by participating artists and DJs, special behind-the-scenes opportunities to meet and interact with featured talent one-on-one, and more. Highlights of the two-day event include:

Saturday, October 5-Doors Open at 9:30am

Fearless Latinas – Queen of Reggaeton Ivy Queen , Colombian Actress Carmen Villalobos , and Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz speak with People en Español Executive Editor Maria Morales about breaking stereotypes and becoming leaders.

– Queen of Reggaeton , Colombian Actress , and Assemblywoman speak with People en Español Executive Editor about breaking stereotypes and becoming leaders. The Power of Our Voice – Congressman Adriano Espaillat , Univision 41 News Co Anchor Katiria Soto , and CNN en Español News Anchor Juan Carlos Lopez and Hispanic Federation President Jose Calderon discuss the most challenging issues affecting Latinos today with award-winning journalist Maria Elena Salinas .

– Congressman , Univision 41 News Co Anchor , and CNN en Español News Anchor and Hispanic Federation President discuss the most challenging issues affecting Latinos today with award-winning journalist . Healthy Families are Happy Families – Univision TV Host Raul de Molina and UniMas TV Host Ana Patricia Gamez share real live tips to staying health and living life to its fullest with People en Español Senior Writer Lena Hansen .

– Univision TV Host and UniMas TV Host share real live tips to staying health and living life to its fullest with People en Español Senior Writer . The Beauty of Diversity – Univision TV Host Francisca Lachapel , Plus-Size Model Denise Bidot , and Fashion Expert Carlos Lamarche discuss how the beauty and fashion industry is embracing diversity with People en Español Fashion and Beauty Director Ursula Carranza .

– Univision TV Host , Plus-Size Model , and Fashion Expert discuss how the beauty and fashion industry is embracing diversity with People en Español Fashion and Beauty Director . Musical performances include musical duos Shambayah, Mau y Ricky, and Cuban singer Aymee Nuviola .

Sunday, October 6-Doors Open at 9:30am

The Price of Fame – Reggaeton Singer and Songwriter Jhay Cortez , Actress Geraldine Bazan , and TV Personality and Entrepreneur Rosie Rivera speak to People en Español Entertainment Editor Carole Joseph about the successes and challenges that made them who they are today.

– Reggaeton Singer and Songwriter , Actress , and speak to People en Español Entertainment Editor about the successes and challenges that made them who they are today. More Together: Celebrating and Creating Community – Leading motivational icon, Maria Marin , joins top Facebook community leaders Ezra Morales , Angelica Perez , Sergio Rosario and Janet Sanchez for a discussion about rising as a community, celebrating culture and building meaningful connections through Facebook.

– Leading motivational icon, , joins top Facebook community leaders , , and for a discussion about rising as a community, celebrating culture and building meaningful connections through Facebook. Paying it Forward – Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr . and International Music Entertainer and Entrepreneur Amara la Negra speak with People en Español Executive Editor Shirley Velasquez about how they uplift others in the community.

– Bronx Borough President . and International Music Entertainer and Entrepreneur speak with People en Español Executive Editor about how they uplift others in the community. Women in Music – La Mama del Rap Melymel , Singer, Songwriter and Rapper Melii , and Reggaeton Singer and Songwriter Mariah speak with People en Español Executive Editor Shirley Velasquez about how women are portrayed in the music industry.

– La Mama del Rap , Singer, Songwriter and Rapper , and Reggaeton Singer and Songwriter speak with People en Español Executive Editor about how women are portrayed in the music industry. Actor and Producer William Levy sits with People en Español Executive Editor Maria Morales for an intimate conversation.

sits with People en Español Executive Editor for an intimate conversation. Musical performances include Reggaeton Singer and Songwriter Mariah, La Mama del Rap Melymel, and Reggaeton Singer and Songwriter Jhay Cortez .

Festival People en Español will amplify this year's "Juntos Somos Más" theme by educating the community about the importance of being a part of this country's civic and political process. In partnership with The Hispanic Federation, the event will provide voter registration to all Festival-goers on October 5 and 6. Non-New York residents attending the event will also be able to register to vote on site. In addition, information about the 2020 Census and the benefits of having a voice and being counted will be available through the joint activation.

Festival major level sponsors include Coca-Cola and SOMOS. Official level sponsors include Facebook, Macy's, Nespresso, Nickelodeon and The Home Depot. Partner level sponsor is Planned Parenthood Federation of America. Sponsor activations will enhance Festival's atmosphere through food and product demonstrations, music, hands-on children's activities, and many opportunities to capture shareable moments for attendees' social channels.

For more information and the complete schedule of events, please visit peopleenespanol.com/festival. For the latest updates about Festival PEOPLE en Español, join the conversation on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram #festivalpeople #juntossomosmas #countmein.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith has been committed to service journalism for more than 115 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms — including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video — to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners. Meredith's National Media Group reaches 175 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including 80 percent of U.S. Millennial women. Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching more than 11 percent of U.S. households.

ABOUT PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL

PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL was launched in 1996 as a special issue and today has become the top-selling Hispanic magazine in the United States. Published 9 times a year, PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL reaches an audience of 7 million every month with its editorial mix of Hispanic and popular entertainment, fashion and beauty trends and compelling human-interest stories. PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL delivers original editorial content that captures the values, contributions and impact of today's Hispanics in the United States. The brand's social media footprint includes 1,400,000 followers on Twitter, over 4,300,000 "Likes" on Facebook and 1,800,000 followers on Instagram. For daily news, photos, exclusive behind-the-scenes video and celebrity scoops, visit www.peopleenespanol.com and follow PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL on Twitter at @peopleenespanol.

SOURCE PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL

Related Links

http://www.peopleenespanol.com

