FestivalNet Helps Individuals Turn Their Passions Into Careers

RALEIGH, N.C., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to recent surveys, one third of Americans have a side hustle today and 20% are exploring that option. FestivalNet provides individuals with the opportunity to discover ways to turn their passion into a profitable career or side hustle. As more people are leaving their nine to five jobs to focus on the hobbies they're passionate about, FestivalNet has continued to aid craftspeople, artists, bands, vendors, booking agents, and festival goers to help this community of makers discover ways to make their hobbies profitable. Whether individuals are looking to supplement their income, offset rising costs or transition to a fulltime job that meets their dreams, there are more opportunities than people realize to leverage their passion for profits.

FestivalNet helps enthusiasts turn their passions into dollars in two different ways:

They provide an online marketplace where craftspeople and artists can sell their work. Similar to other online venues but way less expensive

They build a network of festival-goers, vendors, bands, booking agents, musicians, and artists to allow individuals to discover the best festivals across the country to sell their art and play their music, as well as to connect with those looking for talent.

FestivalNet is free for everyone to come and explore events. Users can easily search by distance, category or zip code. Once users find an event that looks interesting, they are greeted with key information about those events as well as other, related events that might pique their curiosity.

FestivalNet offers several membership levels depending on individual goals. Their Pro Membership allows artists, bands, and other hobby enthusiasts to find all of the best shows in their area, or across the country. This membership provides direction on how to apply for events as well as comprehensive details. It also includes the ability to sell their products on the marketplace. The Pro Membership includes everything needed for individuals to take their hobby to the next level and begin to make it profitable.

FestivalNet also offers a basic membership that is intended for festival-goers, or those interested in learning more about how FestivalNet works. The basic membership is free and provides individuals with a way to discover festivals and events through FestivalNet. The free membership also allows event organizers and promoters to list their events on the FestivalNet website. This helps to create a comprehensive network of festival-goers and promoters who are looking to connect with artists, musicians, and craftspeople.

FestivalNet is streamlining the process of connecting hobby enthusiasts looking to turn their passions into careers with vendors, event promoters, festival-goers, and online shoppers. For those looking to leave the nine to five behind them, or for those who already have, FestivalNet provides the perfect platform to discover opportunities to turn the hobbies they are passionate about into profitable careers.

Sign up today and receive your first month of the Festival Net Pro Membership for only $1. You can find more information about FestivalNet membership levels at: https://festivalnet.com/membership-options .

About FestivalNet:

FestivalNet has been serving the festival community for more than 25 years by publishing the most extensive and comprehensive database of festivals and fairs throughout North America. The goal of the FestivalNet marketplace and community is to expand the reach and presence of professional artists, craftspeople, and musicians and to provide them with new opportunities to connect with vendors, promoters, and the public. Since 1996, FestivalNet has generated more than 1.3 million monthly visitors and published event data on more than 17,000 festivals, art shows, and other events.

Ready to take your hobby and turn it into your career? Get started today with FestivalNet. Learn more and sign up for a membership at: https://festivalnet.com/ .

Contact: FestivalNet

[email protected]

800.200.3737

SOURCE FestivalNet