FestivalNet Says Festivals Are Coming Back - And They're Better Than Ever

RALEIGH, N.C., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two years ago, the pandemic brought lives to a halt. Suddenly, everyday activities like going out to dinner, enjoying a night out with friends, or attending a local event came to a halt. Festivals, craft fairs, and other events all had to be put on hold for everyone's safety.

FestivalNet

Today, FestivalNet is here to announce that festivals of every kind are coming back — and they're going to be better than ever! With all of the time we've spent indoors and practicing social distancing, we've been yearning for social interaction, entertainment, and the inclusion of our community. FestivalNet is proud to announce that time has finally come. 2022 is the year of the festival comeback.

The Savannah Music Festival has re-emerged onto the festival scene after a two-year hiatus. Like so many events nationwide, festival organizers used the time to plan and replan. After being postponed since 2019, Coachella is making a comeback with one of the most exciting lineups the festival has ever presented. Likewise, Float Fest in Gonzales, Texas is another popular music festival making a strong comeback.

FestivalNet has created a community of promoters, crafters, artists, musicians, event coordinators, and festival goers to help bring everybody together. With a comprehensive database of fairs, festivals, and events across the nation, FestivalNet is here to help everyone prepare for the new era of festivals and events coming to communities throughout North America. Whether you're a crafter, artist, musician, coordinator, or festival-goer, FestivalNet can help you get back out there and participate in local events again.

FestivalNet is here to announce that it's finally time to enjoy musicians and discover local artists again. It's time to realize the dream of leaving behind the nine to five office job and taking your passion or your hobby to the next level by turning it into a career. It's time to bring artists together with art-lovers, musicians with fans, and independent craftspeople with buyers. It's time to move forward, have fun, and begin enjoying the new normal.

Access FestivalNet through a free basic membership to find the events in a local area, as well as to post events to discover talented and creative artists and crafters and event vendors. FestivalNet also offers the opportunity to post items online for sale and learn more about how to participate in events as a vendor through the Pro Membership option.

Discover upcoming events and sign up for a membership at: https://festivalnet.com/

About FestivalNet

FestivalNet is a network of artists, musicians, craftspeople, event coordinators, vendors, promotors, and festival-goers providing the perfect platform to bring festival enthusiasts together. FestivalNet operates on two levels: the company provides an online marketplace for independent crafters and artists to sell their products, and secondly, they provide a community of makers, buyers, sellers, and promoters to help make festivals a success for everyone involved.

FestivalNet has been serving the festival community since 1996. During this time, the company has generated more than 1.3 million monthly visitors and published event data on more than 17,000 festivals, fairs, and other events throughout North America. FestivalNet provides a comprehensive database of festivals and fairs, streamlining the process of connecting those who are organizing the festival with those who would like to participate, as well as attendees. In this way, FestivalNet helps independent craftspeople and musicians expand their reach, while introducing individuals to more of the things they love.

Whether you're a vendor, event planner, artist, musician, or festival-goer, you can learn more about the opportunities at FestivalNet on our website: https://festivalnet.com/



Contact:

FestivalNet

[email protected]

800.200.3737

SOURCE FestivalNet