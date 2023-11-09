Festive & Fragrant: Minnesota Grown Christmas Tree Season Begins Mid-November

Minnesota Grown Christmas trees along with wreaths, garland, and other seasonal décor offer a sustainable choice and are available throughout the state this holiday season.

Visit MinnesotaGrown.com for locations.

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time for Minnesotans to deck the halls, and Minnesota Grown Christmas trees, wreaths, garland, spruce tops, and other seasonal decorations are ready for the task. Beginning mid-November, more than 50 Minnesota Grown producers across the state will open their farms and doors to mark the beginning of the holiday season.

With a wide variety of experiences and offerings at farms and retailers throughout Minnesota, consumers can find the right place to make their holiday memories by visiting the MinnesotaGrown.com directory, which sorts by location and includes details about each farm's unique amenities. In addition, the website explains characteristics of different tree varieties to help to choose the right tree.

Real Christmas trees are not only festive and fragrant, they also are environmentally friendly. For each tree cut down, farmers plant one to three new seedlings. Trees absorb carbon dioxide and other potentially harmful gases and release oxygen. Real, local trees travel shorter distances to homes, and after the holidays, they can be recycled into mulch or wood chips.

"Picking out a real Minnesota Grown Christmas tree is a beloved holiday tradition," said Rachel Wandrei, marketing manager for Minnesota Grown at the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. "From cut-your-own experiences to retail lots with pre-cut, ready-to-go options, there are many ways for Minnesotans to trim their homes with fresh and local trees, wreaths, spruce tops, and more. Our directory at MinnesotaGrown.com helps them find the right destination and lets the memory making begin."

The Minnesota Grown Directory includes more than 1,000 member farms, markets, and producers statewide.

ABOUT MINNESOTA GROWN

The Minnesota Grown Program is a statewide partnership between the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and Minnesota producers of specialty crops and livestock. For over 35 years, the program has created consumer awareness of Minnesota Grown products, increased demand for Minnesota Grown products and connected buyers and sellers. Participants in the program are a diverse group of farmers and processors, including farmers markets, nurseries and garden centers, apple orchards, berry farms, Christmas tree farms, honey producers, maple syrup producers, livestock producers, wineries, and CSA farms (community supported agriculture). For more information, visit MinnesotaGrown.com.

