Festive Fun, Hidden Risks: How Pet Parents Can Prepare for Holiday Hazards

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays bring joy, gatherings, and plenty of seasonal treats, but for pets, this time of year can also bring unexpected dangers. From tempting chocolates to glittering décor, common holiday staples can lead to costly and stressful emergency vet visits. Nationwide® pet insurance analyzed claims from more than one million insured pets and found that certain conditions spike dramatically in December, underscoring the importance of prevention for pet families.

Chocolate Tops the Naughty List

December sees a dramatic surge in chocolate-related emergencies, with an 182% spike in these claims in the final two weeks of the year. Chocolate contains theobromine and caffeine, which can cause a racing heart rate, hyperactivity, vomiting, seizures, and even death in pets. The cost for treatment is $8141.

Décor and Gifts Pose Hidden Dangers

Foreign body ingestion also sees a sharp increase during the holidays as pets encounter decorations, swallow toy parts, or visit new environments. These items can cause intestinal blockages requiring surgery, with the cost for treatment being $3,5841.

Rich Foods Trigger Painful Illness

Pancreatitis and gastroenteritis (tummy upset) are common throughout the season, often caused by fatty table scraps or sudden diet changes. These conditions lead to painful inflammation and digestive upset, with treatment costs $1,610 for pancreatitis and $786 for gastroenteritis1.

Foods to avoid giving pets: onions, garlic, chocolate, grapes, raisins, spices, bones, corn cobs, xylitol (found in sugar-free items).

Fun foods to offer pets—in limited amounts: apple, carrots, green beans, white-meat cooked turkey, pumpkin (puree, not pie filling).

"Emergency care can range from hundreds to thousands of dollars, which is why prevention during the holiday season is so critical," said Dr. Emily Tincher, Chief Veterinary Officer for Nationwide. "To help with pet-proofing for the holidays, consider what is at your pet's eye level. Block off areas and human food that might prove too tempting, especially when you leave the house or have guests."

Quick Tips for a Pet-Safe Holiday



Keep chocolate, candy, and baked goods out of reach.

Secure décor and wrapping materials, especially ribbons and strings that attract cats.

Avoid feeding pets table scraps or fatty leftovers.

Stick to normal feeding routines and monitor stress levels.

Smart Tech for Peace of Mind

If you're traveling or away for the day, smart-home devices can be lifesaving for pets. More than eight in ten (85%) independent insurance agents recommend smart-home technology to reduce risk2, the top items they recommend are smart sensors for smoke and carbon monoxide. These devices provide you with real-time alerts, that allow you to act more quickly in an emergency. Some homeowners insurance providers (like Nationwide) offer various smart home devices at no cost to home policyholders.

More Resources to Protect Your Pet

Nationwide's digital platform, the Pet HealthZone®, is a free tool pet parents can use to determine their pet's unique risk levels and learn about symptoms to watch for, what to expect at the vet, and potential costs associated with treatment of conditions like toxicity and foreign body ingestion.

With Nationwide pet insurance, eligible veterinary expenses may be reimbursed based on the member's chosen coverage. To explore pet health insurance coverage for dogs, cats and many avian and exotic pets, visit PetInsurance.com3.

