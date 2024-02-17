Festive lanterns of the ancient town are on, engage in power protection during holidays

News provided by

State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company

17 Feb, 2024, 22:47 ET

XUZHOU, China, Feb. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Cables and lamps must be connected tightly, otherwise they will be hot due to poor contact, which will lead to fire accidents...." On February 5, the State Grid held a power protection mobilization meeting in Yaowan Ancient Town Scenic Spot, Xuzhou, Jiangsu Province, to prepare for the upcoming Spring Festival Lamp Festival. "Every year, the popularity of the Lamp Festival is very strong, which is my ninth year to participate in the layout of the lamp show, and I am very honored." said by Wu Xiaodong, an employee of STATE GRID XUZHOU POWER SUPPLY COMPANY.

Yaowan Ancient Town is located in Xuzhou City, Jiangsu Province, at the intersection of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal and Luoma Lake, which has a history of 1400+ years. Near the Spring Festival, the annual ancient town lamp festival is about to open grandly. The local power supply company accurately connects with the Management Office of the Scenic Spot, and arranges staff to come to the exhibition site of the lamp festival in advance to investigate the site, lay wires, install switches and debug power transmission. Lanterns with different shapes and beautiful meanings burst into light after being electrified, not only lighting up this historic ancient town, but also lighting up the new journey of people to pursue their dreams in the new year.

In addition, the Company also transferred operation and maintenance personnel and station managers from the medium voltage operation and maintenance center and power supply station to form a "power protection post", formulated power protection plans according to the opening time of lamp festivals and fairs throughout the city, carried out special patrols of substations and lines involved in power protection by using robots, UAVs, infrared thermometers and other equipment, and deployed live working forces according to grid ideas to achieve advanced perception of equipment faults, active research and judgment and rapid disposal, fully implementing the concept of "no power outage is the best service", to ensure the success of festival celebrations and make the masses have a happy new year. (Wei Qiangqiang)

SOURCE State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Company

Also from this source

STATE GRID XUZHOU POWER SUPPLY COMPANY: "Full Grid Electricity" Makes Nut "Industry Thriving"

"How about the electricity in the park in the past two days? We must not overload electricity to prevent electrical fires! " On January 15, Sun...

"Full Grid Electricity" Helps Open "Wealth Flower"

In recent years, State Grid Xuzhou Power Supply Co., Ltd. has been committed to building and upgrading power grid in rural areas. At 9 p.m. on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Amusement Parks and Tourist Attractions

Image1

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.