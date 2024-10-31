Festool Adds Limited-Edition Combo Kits and New Accessories to Robust Product Line Up

Leading power tool solutions provider introduces problem-solving products

LEBANON, Ind., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Festool, a leader in innovative, precision-engineered, and durable power tool solutions, is launching new accessories and limited-edition bundles ahead of the holiday season.

"At Festool, we know how important the details are in both the workshop and on the worksite," said Rick Bush, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Festool. "That's why our newest products address the particular needs tradespeople face, from organization to all-in-one bundles."

KSC 60 & KS 120 Sliding Compound Miter Saw Combos: Compact Precision

The KAPEX is the most advanced sliding compound miter saw on the market today, making cuts that rival the finest trim work. The included base frame fits perfectly beneath the saw, turning the KAPEX into a mobile sawing station:

Cordless Sliding Compound Miter Saw KSC 60 EB-Basic + UG Set and EB 5,0 1-Plus + UG Set

Sliding Compound Miter Saw KS 120 REB-Set-UG Set

D150 Granat Starter Set: The Perfect Companion For Your Sander

The D150 Granat Starter Set is the new companion for your sander, offering an introduction to the world of long-lasting and high performing Granat abrasives. The set features varied grit sizes, from coarse to fine, and 10x sanding discs each in sizes P60, P80. P120, P180, P220 and P320.

Router Bit Box: For All Routers

The Router Bit Box includes router bits for any task. Ten different bits are clearly organized in a storage container. The bits are easily removable and all have carbide tips, making them suitable for wood.

Router Light Module: Better View Thanks to Light

Compatible with all OF 1010 REQ-F Router models starting from September, 2021. The LED light ring is integrated into the base and provides shadow free lighting directly on the workpiece, all the way around. The light module allows for better visibility for precision router task with the OF 1010 Router. The battery unit is removable and can be charged via the USB-C interface.

Pricing & Availability

Starting November 29, 2024, the D150 Granat Starter Set (578166) will be available starting at $65.00. The Router Bit Box (498979) will be available starting at $299.00. The Light Module (578055) will be available starting at $39.00. The Cordless Sliding Compound Miter Saw KSC 60 EB-Basic + UG Set (578649) will be available starting at $1,799.00. The Cordless Sliding Compound Miter Saw KSC 60 EB 5,01-Plus + UG Set (577180) will be available starting at $2,065.00. The Sliding Compound Miter Saw KS 120 REB-Set-UG (576863) will be available starting at $2,299.00. For more information, please visit: https://www.festoolusa.com/builtbetter.

Festool has been developing innovative, precision-engineered and durable power tool solutions for nearly a century. Founded in Germany in 1925, Festool is a leading manufacturer known for its systems-based approach to power tools that are designed for efficiency and high performance. Festool's mission, "Built Better To Build Better," focuses on creating products that empower professional tradespeople to elevate their skills and deliver outstanding work by helping them build cleaner, faster, smarter…better.

Festool USA is based in Lebanon, Indiana. For more information, visit www.festoolusa.com or www.festoolcanada.com.

