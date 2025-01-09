Festool Enhances Tools to Help Professionals Problem Solve with Ease

Premium tool manufacturer takes routing and sanding to the next level

LEBANON, Ind., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Festool, a leader in innovative, precision-engineered, and durable power tool solutions, announced its first launch of the year for drywallers, painters and woodworkers. Products include the new and improved OF 1010 Router, with added accessories including Festool's new light module, and limited edition sets of the PLANEX LHS 2 (PLANEX 2) that are available with or without a dust extractor.

"Our OF 1010 and PLANEX LHS 2 have long been go-to products for our professional audiences, and we created innovative solutions that add even more value to these products in 2025," said Rick Bush, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Festool. "Our newest lineup provides additional support for our professionals and consistent results so they can get everything they need to build better in one collection."

PLANEX LHS 2 Drywall Sander Sets: Limited Edition

The PLANEX 2 is engineered to elevate drywall finishing results with a random orbit sanding motion and delivers a consistently smooth and flawless finish. The integrated LED light illuminates the surface, allowing users to identify imperfections and solve for them before a project is complete. Two limited edition sets are available, and each set includes an Abrasive Systainer, pre-loaded with Net abrasive discs in grits 80, 120, 150 and 180:

PLANEX LHS 2 + CT + Abrasive Set: Includes the PLANEX 2, CT 36 Dust Extractor, and Abrasive Set.

Includes the PLANEX 2, CT 36 Dust Extractor, and Abrasive Set. PLANEX LHS 2 + Abrasive Set: Includes the PLANEX 2 and Abrasive Set.

Router OF 1010 R: Simply Brilliant

The beloved OF 1010 Router is introduced in its final form with three different versions and a new accessory set, making the application possibilities virtually endless. Available in multiple offerings, customers can pick and choose what they need, from the whole package to just the base or table widener, and everything in between.

Maximum precision: The new and improved OF 1010 has everything a professional needs for a precise result. The double-sided column clamp creates a torsionally rigid routing base and the routing depth can be set to the desired accuracy in a matter of seconds. The parallel edge guide is robust and can be adjusted without any extra tools.

The new and improved OF 1010 has everything a professional needs for a precise result. The double-sided column clamp creates a torsionally rigid routing base and the routing depth can be set to the desired accuracy in a matter of seconds. The parallel edge guide is robust and can be adjusted without any extra tools. Added LED light: Users can now purchase the OF 1010 R with the LED light ring, introduced late last year as a separate item. It provides shadow-free lighting from every angle in two brightness levels. With direct integration into the base plate, users have a clear view and can see exactly where the bit is cutting.

Users can now purchase the OF 1010 R with the LED light ring, introduced late last year as a separate item. It provides shadow-free lighting from every angle in two brightness levels. With direct integration into the base plate, users have a clear view and can see exactly where the bit is cutting. New accessories: A new accessory set with versatile accessories, such as fences, routing templates, guide rails and bases mean users can adapt the OF 1010 to their unique needs.

Pricing & Availability

Starting January 30, 2025, the OF 1010 REBQ-Plus (578017) will be available starting at $599.00. The OF 1010 REBQ-Set (578307) will be available starting at $799.00. The OF 1010 REBQ-Set+FS (578308) will be available starting at $899.00. The ZS-OF 1010 I (578046) will be available starting at $315.00. The PLANEX LHS 2 225/CT 36AC/STF-IP (578684) will be available starting at $1,999.00. The PLANEX LHS 2 225/SYS-STF-IP (578685) will be available starting at $1,299.00. For more information, please visit: https://www.festoolusa.com/builtbetter.

About Festool

For 100 years, Festool has been at the forefront of developing innovative, precision-engineered and durable power tool solutions. In 2025, the Company celebrates 100 years of redefining what's possible with systems-based power tools that are designed for efficiency and high performance. Founded in Germany in 1925, Festool has built its legacy on the mission, "Built Better To Build Better." This drives the Company to create products that empower professional tradespeople to elevate their skills and deliver outstanding work by helping them build cleaner, faster, smarter…better. Join Festool as it looks ahead to the next 100 years of innovation. To learn more, visit: www.festoolusa.com/100yr.

Festool USA is based in Lebanon, Indiana. For more information, visit www.festoolusa.com or www.festoolcanada.com.

SOURCE Festool USA