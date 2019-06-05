Fetal and Neonatal Equipment Market, 2025 - Key Vendors are Drgerwerk, Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Masimo, Philips Healthcare, & Natus Medical

DUBLIN, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fetal and Neonatal Equipment Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fetal and neonatal equipment market will grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

The market is classified into different product categories: patient monitoring, diagnostic devices, warmers, incubators, and phototherapy equipment. The rise in patient monitoring especially fetal and neonatal care equipment have seen increased adoption in basic to advanced equipment across the globe.

The rise in adoption of such devices in developing countries with various agreements and policies have helped the market to grow faster. Fetal and neonatal care equipment is mostly used in emergency and life-threatening complication. Factors driving the market include congenital diseases, premature health, lifestyle, and chronic conditions such as anaemia, bronchopulmonary dysplasia, hyperbilirubinemia, and intraventricular haemorrhage.

The market is growing significantly due to the technological advancement of patient monitoring, respiratory, and phototherapy devices. According to WHO, every year there are about 15 million infants born preterm, which is the primary reason for higher mortality. Most of the emerging economies like India, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, and Bangladesh have the highest preterm due to poor infrastructure and lack of trained professionals.

Proper prenatal care and appropriate medical care is important for a healthy pregnancy. Further, features such as lightweight, compact, advanced featured, and remote-based monitoring has enabled end-users to rely on effective patient monitoring devices. The fetal and neonatal care equipment markets are expected to see steady growth in the future. The market is not much explored in developing markets and is going to create a huge market opportunity for the global market.

The market is fueled by innovation and new technological techniques & procedures. The increase in demand for more advanced & customized diagnosis and treatment with the availability of vast healthcare services globally have pushed the market to produce safe, efficient, and cost-effective products in the market. The advancement in technology has shifted most of the developed economies towards high-quality care.

Also, connectivity via wireless technologies has eliminated the need for bedside transmitters as mobile app integration has become more seamless in an individual's daily routine. Few devices are proactive in anticipating the health information and deliver it timely with supportive communication and coordination among the providers involved in the healthcare delivery services.

The competition among leading vendors is due to the availability of a wide range of fetal and neonatal care equipment with different brand names in the market. This provides an opportunity for healthcare consumers (fetal and neonatal care facilities) to choose products based on brand, price, features, model, and discount. Most of the vendors are focusing on providing bundling product models for increasing their sales and having a larger market share in terms of revenue.

Many vendors have established their market presence globally and focus strongly on marketing and selling their products by competing with small and regional vendors. Therefore, the competition among the vendors is expected to hinder the market growth, yet the market will have more products developed and launched in the market. Most of the vendors are primarily focusing on research and development to offer fast technological progress. Manufacturers including major and mid-sized companies in the fetal and neonatal equipment market are competing with newer products, advanced features, quality, safety, and efficacy.

Key Vendors:

Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Medtronic plc

GE Healthcare

Masimo Corp

Philips Healthcare

Natus Medical Incorporated

Key Topics Covered:



1 Industry Outlook

1.1 Medical Devices Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Patient monitoring systems

1.1.3 Medical technologies

1.1.4 Industry Trends

1.2 Healthcare Spending

1.2.1 The US

1.2.2 Europe

1.3 Reimbursement Scenario

1.4 Regulatory Bodies & Standards

1.5 Emerging Global Markets

1.6 Future of Remote Monitoring Devices

1.7 Introduction - Fetal and Neonatal Equipment



2 Report Outline

2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Report Summary

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Report Assumptions



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3 Opportunity Analysis

3.4 Strategic Initiatives

3.5 Related Markets

3.5.1 Patient Monitoring Devices

3.5.2 Ultrasound Devices

3.5.3 Medical Imaging

3.5.4 Intracranial Pressure Monitor Market

3.6 Porter 5 (Five) Forces



4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Market Segmentation

4.1.1 Neonatal Care Equipment

4.1.2 Fetal Care Equipment

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Increase in the incidence of preterm birth

4.2.1.2 Increase adoption of portable fetal and neonatal equipment

4.2.1.3 High adoption of LED phototherapy units

4.2.1.1 Increase awareness and expansion in emerging nations

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 High cost of technology and intensive care monitoring devices

4.2.2.2 Product recall

4.2.2.3 Paucity of skilled professionals

4.2.2.4 Low reimbursement/Unfavorable reimbursement plans

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Technological advancement

4.2.3.2 Rising demand for remote monitoring devices

4.2.3.3 eHealth for improved outcome

4.2.3.4 Affordable and quality care

4.2.4 DRO - Impact Analysis

4.3 Key Stakeholders



5 End-users

5.1 Overview

5.2 Hospitals

5.3 Pediatric Hospitals

5.4 NICU Centers



6 Regions



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Competitor Comparison Analysis

7.1.1 Competitiveness

7.1.2 Key Competitive Facts



8 Vendors Profile

8.1 Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

8.2 Medtronic plc

8.3 GE Healthcare

8.4 Philips Healthcare

8.5 Masimo Corp.

8.6 Natus Medical Incorporated



9 Companies to Watch for

9.1 Becton Dickinson and Company

9.2 Nihon Kohden Corporation

9.3 Smiths Group Plc

9.4 Aspect Imaging

9.5 Nonin Medical, Inc.

9.6 Omron



