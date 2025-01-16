Fetal Bovine Serum Market to Grow by USD 364.2 Million (2025-2029), Driven by Stem Cell Adoption; AI-Powered Market Evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global fetal bovine serum market size is estimated to grow by USD 364.2 million from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Rising adoption of stem cell applications is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing application in cell-based pharmaceutical research. However, volatility in prices of fbs poses a challenge. Key market players include Animal Technologies Inc., Atlas Biologicals Inc., Bio Techne Corp., Celtic Molecular Diagnostics, Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., GeminiBio, GeneTex Inc., Grifols SA, HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc., Merck KGaA, MP Biomedicals Inc., Nucleus Biologics, PAN Biotech, Rocky Mountain Biologicals, Sartorius AG, TCS Biosciences Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Tissue Culture Biologicals.

Fetal Bovine Serum Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 364.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, Germany, China, UK, and Canada Key companies profiled Animal Technologies Inc., Atlas Biologicals Inc., Bio Techne Corp., Celtic Molecular Diagnostics, Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., GeminiBio, GeneTex Inc., Grifols SA, HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc., Merck KGaA, MP Biomedicals Inc., Nucleus Biologics, PAN Biotech, Rocky Mountain Biologicals, Sartorius AG, TCS Biosciences Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Tissue Culture Biologicals

The Fetal Bovine Serum (FBS) market is experiencing significant growth due to its essential role in embryo culture and cell growth. FBS, a type of animal serum, is rich in nutrients and hormones that promote cell proliferation and are crucial for in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and biologics production. FDA-approved FBS is in high demand for drug discovery, vaccine manufacturing, and clinical development programs. Contract research organizations and pharmaceutical companies use FBS for serum-free media, diagnostics, and vaccine production. FBS is also used in IVF for improving embryo quality and in stem cell research for clonal efficiency and cellular reprogramming. Technological advancements in biotechnology and in-vitro culture have led to the development of serum-free media and the use of human serum albumin as an alternative. However, FBS continues to be a valuable resource due to its nutritional advantages and growth-promoting properties. Factors such as dairy prices, environmental factors, and governmental farm policies impact the supply of FBS. The market for FBS is diverse, with applications in chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular, and infectious diseases, as well as in vaccine manufacturing and diagnostics. Reagents, lipids, micronutrients, and hormones are added to FBS to enhance its performance in cell culture. Charcoa is used to remove impurities, while morphology assessment is used to evaluate the quality of FBS. Animal welfare is a significant concern, and efforts are being made to minimize the use of fetal bovine serum in favor of alternative sources. In summary, the Fetal Bovine Serum market is a dynamic and evolving industry that plays a crucial role in various applications, from IVF to drug development. Despite the availability of alternatives, FBS remains an essential resource due to its unique properties and nutritional advantages.

The Fetal Bovine Serum (FBS) market has experienced significant growth in the last decade due to the increasing demand for new pharmaceutical medicines and advancements in cell-based screening technologies. FBS is a crucial component in cell-based research and development, particularly in biotechnology, vaccine manufacturing, cloning, and in vitro fertilization. It enhances the growth medium for various cell cultures, meeting and exceeding cell culture testing requirements. FBS plays a vital role in cell culture medium research, providing essential nutrients and growth factors for cells to thrive. Its usage in cell-based screening and profiling technologies offers effective and comprehensive information on the mechanism and mode of action of medicines, making it an indispensable tool in the pharmaceutical industry.

The Fetal Bovine Serum (FBS) market faces several challenges in the areas of embryo culture and cell growth. FBS is a crucial resource for nutrient supply in cell culture, particularly in the context of drug discovery, biologics production, and in-vitro fertilization (IVF). However, FDA regulations and animal welfare concerns necessitate the use of alternative serum-free media or human serum albumin. Contract research organizations and pharmaceutical companies rely on FBS for cell culture media, but technological advancements in serum-free media and innovative drug development are reducing the demand for animal serum. Dairy prices, tissue sources, and environmental factors also impact the FBS market. Additionally, FBS plays a role in vaccine production, particularly for infectious diseases and chronic conditions like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. However, the supply of FBS can be affected by factors such as governmental farm policies, drought, and disease outbreaks in cattle herds. Furthermore, FBS is used in various applications such as hormones, enzymes, lipids, vitamins, and micronutrients for cell culture media in biotechnological applications, including cloning, growth supplements, and cellular reprogramming. The FBS market also caters to diagnostics companies and vaccine manufacturing for clinical development programs. Overall, the FBS market faces challenges from various sources, including regulatory, technological, and supply-side factors.

The fetal bovine serum (FBS) market has faced significant challenges due to the volatile pricing and changing trade policies in various countries. The price of FBS is influenced by the beef processing industry, where it is derived as a byproduct. Fluctuations in meat supply and demand impact FBS pricing, making budget forecasting difficult for market participants. This pricing volatility and regulatory uncertainties have hindered the growth of the global FBS market. Meat industry variables can significantly affect the availability and cost of FBS, posing challenges for market expansion during the forecast period.

Segment Overview

This fetal bovine serum market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Biopharmaceuticals

1.2 Human and animal vaccine

1.3 Others End-user 2.1 Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies

2.2 Contract research organization

2.3 Academic and research organization Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Biopharmaceuticals- The biopharmaceuticals segment is projected to experience substantial growth in the global fetal bovine serum (FBS) market due to the rising adoption of biopharmaceutical drugs and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, arthritis, and cardiovascular diseases. Biopharmaceuticals have revolutionized disease treatment and are now used extensively in various medical fields. The biopharmaceuticals market has outpaced the overall drug market's growth in recent years, and the high demand for these medications indicates significant potential for future expansion. FBS, which contains altered active pharmaceutical ingredients with enhanced efficacy, plays a crucial role in biopharmaceutical development. This paragraph discusses recent advancements in biopharmaceutical development and the challenges in registering innovative biopharmaceutical medicines. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the biopharmaceuticals segment, consequently fueling the expansion of the global FBS market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Fetal Bovine Serum (FBS) market is a significant segment of the larger biotechnology industry, playing a crucial role in various applications such as cell line development, bioprocessing, and cell culture media. FBS is essential for cell proliferation and is widely used in research and development, particularly in biotechnology fields like gene therapy, regenerative medicine, and personalized medicine. The market faces challenges related to ethical considerations, biotechnology regulations, and the high cost of production. FBS is used in bioprocessing for cell expansion, growth inhibiting and promoting, and in biomanufacturing for producing human vaccines and biosimilars. Biotechnology conferences provide a platform for researchers and industry professionals to share the latest advancements in FBS research and applications. The market intersects with other areas of biotechnology, including biotechnology patents, biotechnology software, and biotechnology tools. Synthetic biology and disease modeling are emerging applications for FBS, while animal agriculture and animal welfare are areas of concern due to the sourcing of FBS from fetal bovine serum. The FBS market is influenced by various factors, including biotechnology innovation, biotechnology investment, and biotechnology regulations. Biotechnology books, journals, and databases provide valuable information on the latest research and trends in the field. The market also impacts global food security and agricultural sustainability through the use of FBS in biotechnology and agriculture. Beef prices and human vaccine production are additional factors that can impact the demand for FBS.

Market Research Overview

Fetal Bovine Serum (FBS) is a vital component in embryo culture and cell growth media, providing essential nutrients, hormones, lipids, vitamins, and proteins, including human serum albumin, for optimal cell proliferation and clonal efficiency. FBS is widely used in various applications, including drug discovery, in-vitro fertilization (IVF), vaccine production, diagnostics, serum-free media, and biologics. Technological advancements have led to the development of innovative drug development platforms using FBS in the production of small molecule medicines and vaccines for chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular, and infectious diseases. Contract research organizations and pharmaceutical companies utilize FBS in their clinical development programs, while animal welfare and environmental factors influence the supply and pricing of dairy prices and tissue sources. FBS is also used in bioreactors, cloning, and cellular reprogramming, making it an indispensable resource in the biotechnological industry. Reagents, enzymes, and media are other applications of FBS in scientific research. However, FDA regulations and governmental farm policies impact the production and quality of FBS, ensuring its safety and efficacy.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Biopharmaceuticals



Human And Animal Vaccine



Others

End-user

Pharmaceutical And Biopharmaceutical Companies



Contract Research Organization



Academic And Research Organization

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

