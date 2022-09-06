Fetal Bovine Serum Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% due to Strategic Alliances Among Vendors - Technavio

Fetal Bovine Serum Market Segmentation Highlights

Application

Biopharmaceuticals: The fetal bovine serum market share growth in the biopharmaceuticals segment will be significant during the forecast period. FBS, which contains altered active pharmaceutical ingredients with enhanced efficacy, will play a vital role in the development of biopharmaceuticals. This review highlights recent progress in the field of biopharmaceutical development and issues concerning the registration of innovative biopharmaceutical medicines. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the biopharmaceuticals segment during the forecast period.



Human And Animal Vaccine



Others

Geography

North America: 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the fetal bovine serum market in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and Asia. A rise in the number of clinical diagnostics businesses will facilitate the FBS market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Fetal Bovine Serum Market Vendor Analysis

The fetal bovine serum market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, brand, and reliability to compete in the market. This statistical study of the fetal bovine serum market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The fetal bovine serum market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top Fetal Bovine Serum Market Players are:

Anzco Foods Ltd: The company offers fetal bovine serum named Sterile Foetal Bovine Serum 500ml, through its subsidiary Bovogen Biologicals Pty Ltd

Bio Techne Corp.: The company offers Fetal Bovine Serum - Premium Select of size 50ml, 100ml, and 500ml.

BIOWEST SAS: The company offers fetal bovine serum, under the product code S1400 and S1580.

Corning Inc.: The company offers fetal bovine serum named Corning Fetal Bovine Serum, 500 mL, Regular, USDA Approved Origin.

Merck KGaA: The company offers fetal bovine serum, under catalog number TMS 016 B.

: The company offers fetal bovine serum, under catalog number TMS . HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Danaher Corp.

GeminiBio

Atlas Biologicals Inc.

Axil Scientific Pte Ltd.

Access Biologicals LLC

Animal Technologies Inc.

Moregate Biotech

Nucleus Biologics

PAN Biotech GmbH

Peak Serum Inc.

Rocky Mountain Biologicals LLC.

Sartorius AG

TCS Biosciences Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tissue Culture Biologicals

The report also covers the following areas:

Fetal Bovine Serum Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist fetal bovine serum market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fetal bovine serum market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fetal bovine serum market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fetal bovine serum market vendors

Fetal Bovine Serum Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 249.72 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Denmark, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Access Biologicals LLC, Animal Technologies Inc., Anzco Foods Ltd, Atlas Biologicals Inc., Axil Scientific Pte Ltd., Bio Techne Corp., BIOWEST SAS, Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., GeminiBio, HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Moregate Biotech, Nucleus Biologics, PAN Biotech GmbH, Peak Serum Inc., Rocky Mountain Biologicals LLC., Sartorius AG, TCS Biosciences Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Tissue Culture Biologicals Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Biopharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Biopharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Biopharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Biopharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Biopharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Human and animal vaccine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Human and animal vaccine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Human and animal vaccine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Human and animal vaccine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Human and animal vaccine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Anzco Foods Ltd

Exhibit 89: Anzco Foods Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 90: Anzco Foods Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Anzco Foods Ltd - Key offerings

10.4 Bio Techne Corp.

Exhibit 92: Bio Techne Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Bio Techne Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Bio Techne Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 95: Bio Techne Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Bio Techne Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 BIOWEST SAS

Exhibit 97: BIOWEST SAS - Overview



Exhibit 98: BIOWEST SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: BIOWEST SAS - Key offerings

10.6 Corning Inc.

Exhibit 100: Corning Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Corning Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Corning Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Corning Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 104: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 105: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 107: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

10.8 PAN Biotech GmbH

Exhibit 109: PAN Biotech GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 110: PAN Biotech GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: PAN Biotech GmbH - Key offerings

10.9 Rocky Mountain Biologicals LLC.

Exhibit 112: Rocky Mountain Biologicals LLC. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Rocky Mountain Biologicals LLC. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Rocky Mountain Biologicals LLC. - Key offerings

10.10 Sartorius AG

Exhibit 115: Sartorius AG - Overview



Exhibit 116: Sartorius AG - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Sartorius AG - Key news



Exhibit 118: Sartorius AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Sartorius AG - Segment focus

10.11 TCS Biosciences Ltd.

Exhibit 120: TCS Biosciences Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: TCS Biosciences Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: TCS Biosciences Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 123: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

