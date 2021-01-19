Fetal Monitoring Market to Garner $4.25 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 5.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Fetal Monitoring Market by Product {Ultrasound (2D, 3D & 4D, and Doppler Imaging), Intrauterine Pressure Catheter (IUPC), Telemetry Solutions, Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) (External & Internal), Fetal Electrodes, Fetal Doppler, Accessories & Consumables, and Other Products}, Method (Invasive and Non-Invasive), Portability (Portable and Non-Portable), Application (Intrapartum Fetal Monitoring and Antepartum Fetal Monitoring): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". As per the report, the global fetal monitoring industry generated $2.93 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $4.25 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Major determinants of the market

Increase in preterm births, perpetual need for fetal monitoring, and active government and non-government issues drive the growth of the global fetal monitoring market. However, stringent regulatory procedures, high cost of fetal monitoring devices, and prevalence of declining birth rates hamper the market. On the contrary, emerging economies and portable and wireless products are expected to offer lucrative opportunities in the future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1890

COVID-19 scenario:

The COVID-19 outbreak resulted in decreased patient volume in hospitals, owing to rescheduling and delaying of procedures for safety reasons.

The rate of fetal monitoring has been also reduced due to new government directives or hospital guidelines.

The ultrasound segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2027

Based on product, the ultrasound segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global fetal monitoring market. High demand for ultrasound for periodic checkups and preference for radiation-free ultrasound technology drive the growth of the segment. However, electronic fetal monitoring (EFM) is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. EFM provides a paper recording of fetal heart rate and uterine contractions that are analyzed and interpreted by doctors, which boost the growth of the segment.

The petroleum refineries segment held the largest share

Based on profitability, the non-portable segment dominated the market in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global fetal monitoring market. The non-portable system produces accurate and high-performance diagnostic results, which is expected to increase the demand for non-portable products. However, the portable segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. This product can be used in home-based settings as well as hospitals, which augments the growth of the segment.

North America to dominate the market

Based on region, the global fetal monitoring market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. This is attributed to faster adoption of advanced technologies, well-funded healthcare policies, and developed healthcare infrastructure in the province. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing initiatives by government and non-government bodies for improving maternal/fetal health across the globe and rising company investments in the development of fetal monitors proliferate the market growth in this region.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1890

Key market players

GE Healthcare

Analogic Corporation

Fujifilm Sonosite, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthcare

Medtronic Plc

Getinge Group

Neoventa Medical AB

Natus Medical Incorporated

OSI Systems, Inc.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Fetal Heart Rate Monitoring Devices Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Fetal Activity Monitor Market - Global Opportunities and Industry Forecasts, 2020-2027

Fetal Bovine Serum Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025

Holter ECG Monitoring Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

SOURCE Allied Market Research