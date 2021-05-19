Fetch, a dvm360® Conference, Returns to Kansas City in August

Fetch, a dvm360® Conference, offers the ultimate 360-degree educational experience to network, brainstorm and learn. Tweet this

Fetch, a dvm360® Conference, offers the ultimate 360-degree educational experience to network, brainstorm and learn from over 40 nationally recognized faculty experts in veterinary medicine from across the country.

With more than 300 information-packed sessions to choose from, including a veterinary crossfire discussion with David Dycus, DVM, MS, CCRP, DACVS-SA and Fred Wininger, VMD, MS, DACVIM (Neurology), attendees will receive clear takeaways, resource materials and strategies to put what they learned into practice and provide the best possible patient care. Veterinarian professionals will have the chance to earn up to 26 high-quality, action-based continuing education credit hours over four days.



Track highlights of the conference include cardiology, controlled substances, exotics, leadership, neurology, nutrition, ophthalmology, oncology, orthopedics, practice management, surgery, technician programs and so much more.To view the full list of sessions, click here.

To kick off the conference, Betsy Charles, DVM, MA, and Mariana Pardo, MV, BVSc, DACVECC, will deliver powerful and inspiring keynote addresses that will renew veterinarians' passion for veterinary medicine.

The conference will also recognize the 2021 Hospital Design Competition overall and Merit Award winners during a special session on Friday August 27 at 12 p.m. CST. The VCA West Coast Specialty and Emergency Animal Hospital in Fountain Valley, California, and Fenton River Veterinary Hospital in Stafford Springs, Connecticut earned top honors as veterinary Hospitals of the Year. To learn more, click here.

With dvm360®'s new health and safety protocols, based on the advice of health experts and the latest guidelines and local regulations, attendees will be able to network and reunite with their peers, friends and colleagues, connect with expert faculty, interact with sponsors ,and explore products in the exhibit hall with one another for a safe, educational experience.

"I am beyond excited to finally meet our colleagues safely in person! We have incredible sessions with phenomenal Fetch faculty. I know I speak for the faculty when I say this, but we cannot wait to see you all and have fun," added Adam Christman, DVM, MBA, chief veterinary officer of dvm360®.

For information on dvm360®'s health and safety precautions and to register for the conference, click here.

About dvm360®

The leading media content provider in the veterinary market, dvm360® has been in operation for more than 50 years. It provides readers with top-of-the-line digital and print content that focuses on every aspect of a veterinary professional's life. In addition, dvm360® hosts continuing education (CE) conferences that provide a 360-degree educational engagement experience for veterinary professionals. These conferences include several Fetch dvm360® conferences and the Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference®, CE events that have been a staple in the veterinary community for decades. dvm360® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

