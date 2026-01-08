Fetch Announces Multi-Region Partnership With Alliance Residential to Provide Portfolio-Wide Valet Trash Services

A first-of-its-kind suite of amenities, purpose-built for apartment communities.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch, the multifamily industry's leading provider of direct-to-door delivery, storage, market essentials, and valet trash services, announced today that it has secured a multi-region partnership with Alliance Residential, one of the country's largest and most respected apartment developers. The partnership expands Fetch Valet Trash across Alliance communities and introduces a modernized, tech-enabled approach to nightly service that increases reliability, reduces onsite workload, and improves resident satisfaction.

Supporting Consistency and Scale Across Alliance Communities

Alliance Residential operates a diverse portfolio of high-end and performance-focused communities across major U.S. markets. With rising expectations for daily convenience and a growing focus on operational efficiency, Alliance selected Fetch for its ability to provide consistent, accountable, and scalable doorstep services across the country.

Alliance Residential on the Value of the Partnership

"Alliance chose Fetch because of their track record in delivering consistent, resident-first solutions and their ability to innovate in ways that align with our communities' needs. By bundling services like package management and valet trash, we reduce operating costs while improving convenience for residents. Our onsite teams can focus more on community engagement while residents enjoy seamless services. Consistency and technology are key to meeting the expectations of today's residents. We're excited about Fetch's continued innovation and the unique bundled value they bring, which sets our Alliance communities apart," said Penny Sprang, Operations Manager at Alliance Residential.

Fetch Leadership Perspective

"We are thrilled to further our partnership with Alliance and appreciate the trust they've put in Fetch to provide our full suite of services to tens of thousands of valued residents," said Michael Patton, Founder & CEO of Fetch. "After nearly ten years of scaling and perfecting the package delivery service across the country, we are uniquely positioned to provide a best-in-class valet trash service at a compelling price point."

A Tech-Enabled Approach to Valet Trash

Fetch Valet Trash runs on the same technology that powers Fetch's nationwide delivery network, giving communities more control and flexibility than traditional trash vendors. Smart routing, unit-level mapping, and performance tracking ensure dependable nightly service while removing the need for onsite oversight. Teams stay in control, residents see cleaner hallways, and complaints drop.

Expanding a Unified Convenience Ecosystem

In addition to valet trash, Alliance communities will gain access to Fetch's broader convenience ecosystem, including Fetch Package, Fetch Market, and Fetch Storage. This creates a single-partner experience for daily resident services and offers operators a scalable model that reduces partner fragmentation and centralizes performance oversight.

Looking Ahead

Fetch continues to see strong momentum as it expands beyond package management to support additional daily services for multifamily communities. The partnership with Alliance Residential reflects growing industry demand for more centralized, accountable doorstep solutions and sets the stage for broader platform innovations Fetch plans to introduce in 2026.

About Fetch

Fetch is the multifamily industry's first complete doorstep amenity platform, built for modern apartment living. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Fetch began by solving the package problem with offsite logistics and direct-to-door delivery. Today, Fetch leverages that same infrastructure to power a growing suite of services — including Fetch Market, Fetch Storage, and Fetch Valet Trash — all fully integrated into the Fetch Resident app. By consolidating essential services under one partner, Fetch helps communities streamline operations, increase NOI, and deliver modern, resident-first experiences at scale. Fetch currently serves nearly 400,000 apartment homes across more than 1,200 communities in 25 major U.S. markets.

For more information, visit fetchpackage.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Cynthia Nino

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Fetch Package