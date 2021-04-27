Fetch Expands Teams to Meet Multifamily Package Demands

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch , the first and only off-site package management solution for apartment communities, today announced new expansions of its sales and operational leadership teams to keep pace with the escalating demands that e-commerce has placed on multifamily operators.

Joe Summers, founder of Synergy Multifamily Advisers and former Chief Revenue Officer at PrintWithMe, will be joining Fetch as Vice President of Sales. Summers, a self-described multifamily lifer and tech geek, brings more than 20 years of enterprise multifamily and proptech expertise to his role leading the national sales efforts to further expand Fetch's footprint. Joe currently serves on the advisory boards at both Ancillary Services Management (ASM) and Pristeem.

Also joining Fetch is Eric Reuther, who will serve as Director of Safety. Reuther most recently worked as team leader of safety services at Disney California Adventure Park and Downtown Disney. Prior to that, he spent four years at Amazon as Regional Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) Manager. Eric holds a Master's of Public Health with a concentration in occupational safety from University of South Florida.

"Fetch is in a very unique position as it is re-defining the last mile delivery process for apartment residents, which requires a unique warehouse and safety infrastructure," said Reuther. "I am excited to implement long-term, sustainable safety actions that protect all of our team members - from warehouse teams to delivery drivers."

"The e-commerce trend has required a change in the way that multifamily manages package deliveries, and we're glad to be able to meet those evolving needs with teams led by high-caliber individuals like Joe and Eric," said Michael Patton, founder and CEO of Fetch. "Their experience and expertise will be invaluable as Fetch continues to scale to match the rapidly changing package landscape faced by the apartment industry."

In addition to Summers and Reuther, Fetch also welcomed several new regional and national sales team members.

Reggie Franco was hired as National Sales Manager in San Francisco, Brooks Radla joined the Houston team as Regional Sales Manager, and Julie Elkins was named National Sales Manager in Birmingham, Ala.

About Fetch

Fetch was founded in 2016 in Dallas, Texas, and has since expanded across the country to scale with current and new clients. The last-mile package delivery company currently operates in Dallas / Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Seattle, Denver, Atlanta, Orlando, Tampa, Chicago, Phoenix, Charlotte, Washington, D.C., Jacksonville and Portland with plans to expand into Raleigh-Durham this summer as well as many more. Fetch accepts deliveries at local Fetch-operated facilities and works directly with residents to schedule door-to-door delivery. The proven system solves the package problem for multifamily properties and provides residents with a convenient and time-saving amenity. With e-commerce growing rapidly, Fetch is a scalable solution for apartment owners and operators struggling to deal with the exponential growth of resident deliveries.

