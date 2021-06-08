Fetch Extends Direct-to-Door Delivery Service to Raleigh/Durham Market

RALEIGH, N.C., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch , the first and only off-site package management solution for apartment communities, today announced its expansion into the Raleigh/Durham, N.C. metropolitan area.

Fetch currently operates in Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Denver, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Jacksonville, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, San Antonio, Seattle, Tampa and Washington, D.C., and Raleigh/Durham marks the second North Carolina market for Fetch, in addition to Charlotte.

"The demand for off-site package management solutions continues to grow, and we're excited to introduce our direct-to-door service to multifamily communities in the Raleigh/Durham area," said Michael Patton, Founder and CEO of Fetch. "Our team has already hit the ground running, and we're happy to completely lift the package burden from property teams across the region. This launch is just the next step in our continued expansion, and we look forward to rolling out the Fetch solution in additional markets later this year."

Considered a commercial location, Fetch receives packages from any carrier sooner than they would be delivered to an apartment community and safely stores them at local facilities. Residents receive an instant notification when their package arrives, and using the Fetch app they can schedule a convenient delivery window. Fetch delivers packages directly to residents' doors at their chosen day and time – including same-day and can accommodate large packages and perishable items that have become a norm for online ordering since the pandemic.

Fetch delivered 3.3 million packages in 2020 and expects to deliver just over 8.3 million packages to apartment homes by the end of 2021, using growth projections to include expected new customers, with that number increasing to more than 35 million packages by 2023.

About Fetch

Fetch was founded in 2016 in Dallas, Texas, and has since expanded across the country to scale with current and new clients. The last-mile package delivery company currently operates in Dallas / Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Seattle, Denver, Atlanta, Orlando, Tampa, Chicago, Phoenix, Charlotte, Raleigh/Durham, Washington, D.C., Jacksonville and Portland. Fetch accepts deliveries at local Fetch-operated facilities and works directly with residents to schedule door-to-door delivery. The proven system solves the package problem for multifamily properties and provides residents with a convenient and time-saving amenity. With e-commerce growing rapidly, Fetch is a scalable solution for apartment owners and managers struggling to deal with the exponential growth of resident deliveries.

