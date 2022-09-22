Fetch Rewards and Kimberly-Clark Announce Long-term Partnership Renewal

Fetch has driven results for Kimberly-Clark's North American consumer business since 2018

Huggies® Rewards+ loyalty program powered by Fetch has more than 1 million members

MADISON, Wisc. and NEENAH, Wisc., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch Rewards , America's No. 1 consumer-rewards app, and Kimberly-Clark announced an extension of their partnership agreement for 5 years to build on their current relationship in North America. The renewal is the most significant multi-year agreement in Fetch history, and it signals the value that Fetch provides as a consumer-engagement platform that drives real business results. The Fetch app is free to download on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store .

Kimberly-Clark was among the first CPG companies to join the Fetch platform in 2018 and has seen significant overall return on investment driven by incremental sales and sustained share increases based on the unique nature of the partnership. It was also the first Fetch partner to develop an in-app loyalty club, adding another way for consumers to earn rewards. Launched in 2020, Huggies® Rewards+ provides exclusive, members-only benefits for purchasing Huggies®, Pull-Ups® and Goodnites® products. The Huggies® Rewards+ program has grown to more than 1 million members. Starting this fall, Huggies® Rewards + powered by Fetch will be promoted on packaging.

"The Fetch Rewards model represents how the rewards industry has innovated to create effective and efficient value for our consumers, helping our brands drive sustainable growth for our categories and retail partners," said Blake Boulden, Vice President Advanced Marketing Capabilities for Kimberly-Clark. "This agreement signifies an important moment for us to extend and commit to a long-term partnership that connects closely to our digital marketing strategy to create personalized value for our consumers through our brands."

In the next phase of the partnership, Fetch and Kimberly-Clark will continue providing value for North American consumers by offering rewards and special offers across key consumer segments including family care, adult care, feminine care, and baby and child-care products. In addition, Kimberly-Clark will continue to leverage Fetch's flow of consumer purchase behavior taken from observing over 8.5 million transactions per day in North America and rising. Other priorities include growing Huggies® Rewards+ membership and expanding presence within the U.S. Spanish-speaking market, as well as internationally.

"Fetch is building the most powerful consumer-engagement platform on the market, and increasingly, brands are seeing Fetch as an essential, long-term strategic pillar in their go-to-market strategy," said Pat Burke, Chief Revenue Officer, Fetch Rewards. "Kimberly-Clark North American consumer business is a best-in-class example of our partnerships to date, and we're so excited to have this commitment in place so we can continue to grow with one of our longest-standing partners."

A unicorn tech startup that has raised more than $500 million from investors including Hamilton Lane, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, ICONIQ, and Greycroft, Fetch Rewards is the largest and fastest-growing consumer-rewards app on the market. Capturing more than $133 billion in annualized retail sales, the Fetch Rewards platform is equivalent to the nation's fifth-largest and fastest-growing retailer. This ranking, coming in behind only e-commerce and big box giants like Amazon and Walmart, further establishes Fetch Rewards' positioning within the retail industry.

Fetch's flow of data from more than 17 million monthly active users provides the backbone for a new generation of advertising tools that drive real, measurable purchasing decisions. With over 500 global brands on its roster and proven ability to drive consumer engagement with brands, Fetch represents the future of digital marketing. For partners, Fetch aids in accelerating growth and providing an enhanced understanding of customer behavior to allow for improved consumer relationships and stronger brand loyalty. On the consumer side, Fetch's frictionless experience is a new category of shopping app that creates a fun, social and rewarding experience every time a transaction is submitted, completely different from traditional shop-and-save apps.

About Fetch Rewards

Founded in Madison, Wis., Fetch Rewards is on a mission to help people have fun and save money. By partnering directly with the biggest brands in the world, Fetch gives consumers access to quick and easy rewards every time they snap a photo of their receipt or submit an eReceipt. The No. 1 rewards app on the market, Fetch has more than 17 million monthly active users who have collectively submitted more than 2 billion receipts and earned more than $450 million in rewards points. A top-ranked app in the App Store and Google Play Store with more than 2 million five-star reviews from happy Fetchers.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com .

