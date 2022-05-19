Fetch Rewards and Pernod Ricard USA Team Up to Deliver Free Rewards on Iconic Spirits Brands

Pernod Ricard USA becomes Fetch Rewards' first official partner in the spirits category

MADISON, Wis., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch Rewards, America's No. 1 consumer-rewards app, is joining forces with Pernod Ricard USA following positive engagement results in the company's initial pilot program. The full partnership is Fetch Rewards' first in the spirits category, giving Fetch Rewards shoppers new opportunities to receive rewards points and other loyalty benefits when purchasing Pernod Ricard spirits – including popular brands like Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Absolut® Vodka, Malibu®, and more – from any retailer. The Fetch Rewards app is free to download at the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

"Pernod Ricard USA is thrilled to partner with Fetch as their exclusive spirits partner, giving our consumers access to unique value adds and customized reward incentives across our spirits portfolio of brands," said Kristen Colonna, VP Marketing Accelerator, Pernod Ricard USA. "Fetch's robust model furthers our ambition of creating personalized and optimized omnichannel experiences at scale, and allows us to nurture 1:1 relationships with our consumers and drive business growth."

The first-ever spirits company on the Fetch Rewards platform, Pernod Ricard stands out as one of the best-performing pilots in Fetch Rewards' history. Through the strategic deployment of targeted offers and personalized communication to legal drinking age shoppers in the market for spirits, Fetch delivered significant incremental sales lift for Pernod Ricard. And by tapping into Fetch Rewards' highly engaged audience, Pernod Ricard was able to reach new customers while increasing sales among existing buyers.

"Brands are choosing to partner with Fetch because we have a proven ability to drive meaningful brand engagement, and share actionable insights with our partners," said Pat Burke, Chief Revenue Officer, Fetch Rewards. "The value we provide is a real competitive advantage, and as a result, we're adding new partners at an unprecedented rate. We're delighted to officially welcome Pernod Ricard to the Fetch family and to continue rewarding Fetch shoppers."

Fetch has amassed the largest coalition of brand panthers ever to come together on one platform – and the momentum is growing. Already in 2022, Fetch has announced partnerships with E. & J. Gallo Winery, Kodiak, and Sargento following positive results from each respective pilot program. Existing partners like Unilever, Kimberly-Clark, PepsiCo are also choosing to renew with Fetch due to the platform's ability to drive long-term results.

Fetch works directly with consumer-packaged goods (CPG) companies, retailers, and restaurants to give consumers access to free rewards with every purchase. The app allows shoppers to accumulate rewards points by submitting pictures of any receipt -- from any store or restaurant -- and by linking eReceipts from online retailers. Points are then redeemed for free gift cards and other rewards, right within the Fetch app.

With its current active user base of nearly 14 million, Fetch captures more than $100 billion in annual gross merchandise value, making the platform equivalent to the nation's seventh largest and fastest-growing retailer. This flow of data provides the backbone for a new generation of advertising tools that drive real, measurable purchasing decisions.

Find more information about Fetch's brand partnerships here.

About Pernod Ricard:

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second-largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Avión® Tequila, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Malibu®, Martell® Cognac, Olmeca Altos® Tequila , Beefeater® Gin, Del Maguey® Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47® Gin, Plymouth® Gin, Seagram's® Extra Dry Gin, Malfy® Gin, Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Midleton® Irish Whiskey, Powers® Irish Whiskey, Redbreast® Irish Whiskey, Aberlour® Single Malt Scotch Whisky; Lillet®; Smithworks® Vodka, Jefferson's® Bourbon, Smooth Ambler® Whiskey, Rabbit Hole® Whiskey, Pernod® and Ricard®; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards, Campo Viejo® and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines.

About Fetch Rewards:

Founded in Madison, Wis., Fetch Rewards is the fastest-growing consumer rewards app in the U.S. With over 600 global brands on its roster and proven ability to influence consumer behavior, Fetch represents the future of digital marketing and provides a significant competitive advantage for brands seeking to forge deeper relationships with consumers. A top-ranked app in the App Store and Google Play Store, Fetch Rewards has millions of five-star reviews from happy shoppers. To learn more, download the free app and visit www.fetchrewards.com.

Media Contact:

Allison Geyer

[email protected]

SOURCE Fetch Rewards