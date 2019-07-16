Fetch Rewards Announces The Top Dog of Summer: Reveals Which States Do The Backyard Cookout Best And How Consumers Purchase Key Ingredients

The results crowned Hawaii with Top Dog Honors - shoppers from the state bought 2.95 units of hot dogs per shopper during the reporting period. But when it came to other cookout essentials North Dakota lead the way in two categories: pickles and chips. As for cooling off, Nebraska led the pack with the most popsicles purchased per consumer at 5.50 units per shopper and North Carolina purchasing 1.95 units of ice cream per shopper.

Fetch Rewards reviewed more than 4 million shopper-submitted receipts from the 8-day shopping period around this year's July 4th Holiday (6/27/19 and 7/4/19) when shoppers were planning and shopping for their holiday meals. The analysis looked at the total number of units sold per shopper for key cookout ingredients and ranked each state accordingly. Results:

Top States for Hot Dog Purchases: #1 Hawaii , #2 Arkansas , #3 Indiana

, #2 , #3 Top States for Popsicles Purchases: #1 Nebraska , #2 Nevada , #3 Texas

, #2 , #3 Top States for Ice Cream Purchases: #1 North Carolina , #2 Virginia , #3 Hawaii

, #2 , #3 Top States for Chips: #1 North Dakota , #2 Montana , #3 Idaho

, #2 , #3 Top States for Pickles: #1 North Dakota , #2 New Jersey , #3 Maryland

"It was fun to review how our shoppers are celebrating summer across the country," says Fetch Rewards Founder & CEO, Wes Schroll. "We know how hard our shoppers work, whether it's in the home, out of it, or a combination of both. We are incredibly proud to help the Fetch community save everywhere they shop so they can make their holidays with friends and family that much more rewarding."

Fetch Rewards is the easiest way for consumers to save when shopping for groceries and other household essentials. The app allows users to simply shop, scan their receipts on their phones, and automatically earn savings anywhere they shop. Fetch Rewards shoppers save and automatically earn points on thousands of brand-name grocery and household items. As shoppers accumulate points they redeem those points for gift cards at many of the country's leading retailers, including Walmart, Home Goods, Starbucks, Target, Amazon, CVS, and more.

Launched in 2017, Fetch Rewards is the fastest-growing grocery rewards app, working directly with over 240 popular brands to bring shoppers everyday savings on thousands of products wherever they shop. Fetch Rewards is the quickest and easiest way for consumers to save when shopping for groceries and other household essentials. Fetch Rewards shoppers have scanned over 110,000,000 receipts. The app ranks at the top of the Google Play and iTunes App Store with a rating of 4.7 stars and over 100,000 positive consumer reviews.

For more information visit: www.fetchrewards.com

