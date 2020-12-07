Fetch Rewards Closes $80 Million Round of Funding led by ICONIQ Growth with DST Global Participating

Fetch Rewards is a consumer app that allows shoppers to earn free rewards every time they shop. The company was founded on the belief that people should be rewarded for the things they already do. When shoppers scan every receipt after they shop, the Fetch Rewards app does the work to find the savings, keeping it easy, fun and rewarding for shoppers.

Fetch Rewards has seen rapid growth during the global pandemic as COVID-19 created a sudden and significant shift in consumer shopping habits. Food retail revenue increased over 25%, total household grocery bills increased, and long-term grocery trends were reversed.

Founder Wes Schroll says: "Innovation and speed have been key to our growth this year. COVID-19 has forced us to adapt to the feedback that our shoppers are giving us. We've always cared about what our shoppers say. They help to inform a lot of our product strategy. But now, that's heightened."

This strategy has fueled their rapid growth in 2020 as the company has ramped up the ability to process online receipts -- not just for groceries, but for all purchases. This product innovation has given shoppers even more ways to earn points. When shoppers buy something, from anywhere, they now have the ability to scan the receipt and get rewarded immediately.

"We are thrilled to join the ICONIQ Growth and DST Global portfolios and to continue to innovate, quickly," said Wes Schroll.

Headquartered in Madison, Wi. with offices in Chicago, New York City and San Francisco, Fetch Rewards is the fastest-growing consumer loyalty and shopper rewards app in its category. With more than 16 million downloads since launching in 2017 and more than 5.5 million active users, Fetch Rewards has processed more than 700 million receipts to date and has delivered nearly $100 million in savings to its shoppers.

By working directly with hundreds of popular brands, Fetch Rewards gives shoppers access to savings on tens of thousands of products, whenever and wherever they are purchased. A top-ranked app in the App Store and Google Play Store, Fetch Rewards has almost one million five-star reviews from happy shoppers. Download the app and visit https://www.fetchrewards.com for more information.

