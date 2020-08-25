Fetch Rewards Hires Former CEO of CKE Restaurants Jason Marker as Chief Growth Officer

Wes Schroll, founder and CEO of Fetch Rewards , said: "We're incredibly excited to bring Jason Marker aboard. Jason is uniquely equipped to lead our aggressive growth agenda as we continue to scale our business."

Marker, 49, is a veteran retail executive who has, for more than two decades, developed strategies that allow brands to evolve effectively. He recently served as Global CEO for CKE Restaurants, a company with 3,800 restaurants across 40 countries. At CKE, Marker oversaw Carl's Jr. and Hardees. Prior to leading CKE, Marker was President at KFC USA, where he led all operations at more than 4,200 restaurants for global parent YUM Brands. He has held various senior marketing roles including CMO, KFC US, VP Global Branding KFC, and CMO of KFC and Pizza Hut in Australia. He started his career in CPG marketing, with over 10 years Unilever marketing experience.

Marker said, "Fetch Rewards genuinely makes a difference to millions of Americans, and their shopping experience. I'm very excited to be part of a talented and passionate team in the growth stages of what will continue to be a phenomenal success story."

In the first two quarters of 2020, Fetch Rewards has delivered more than $37 million in savings to consumers who have scanned over 130 million receipts on the app. As the company sees record downloads and increased use, it is developing ways to advocate for consumers adjusting to new economic realities. Fetch works with hundreds of leading brands from such companies as Kimberly-Clark, Unilever, MolsonCoors, General Mills, and PepsiCo.

A New Zealand native, Marker secured his Bachelors and Masters degrees from Victoria College. He lives in Nashville, TN.

About Fetch Rewards

Headquartered in Madison, Wis. with offices in Chicago, New York City and San Francisco, Fetch Rewards is the fastest-growing consumer loyalty app in its category. With more than 11 million sign-ups since launching in 2017 and nearly 3.8 million active users, Fetch Rewards has processed more than 500 million receipts to date and has delivered nearly $76 million in savings to its shoppers.

By working directly with hundreds of popular brands, Fetch Rewards gives shoppers access to savings on thousands of products, whenever and wherever they are purchased. A top-ranked app in the App Store and Google Play Store, Fetch Rewards has more than 400,000 five-star reviews from happy shoppers. Download the app and visit https://www.fetchrewards.com for more information.

Contact

Allison Geyer

[email protected]

SOURCE Fetch Rewards

Related Links

https://www.fetchrewards.com

