Fetch Rewards Hires Nupur Sadiwala as Chief Financial Officer

With her background in hyper-growth startups and a demonstrated history of working in fast-paced environments, Sadiwala brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the team, said Wes Schroll, founder and CEO of Fetch Rewards.

"Nupur has an incredible depth of knowledge and will have an immediate impact on our company's growth, company strategy and financial discipline," Schroll said. "We're thrilled to have her leadership on the team."

Sadiwala comes to Fetch Rewards with extensive experience in corporate finance, venture capital, investment banking, strategy and operations. Sadiwala previously served as CFO at Reebonz, Asia's leading luxury e-commerce platform. In that role, she was responsible for setting the overall strategic and financial direction, long-term planning, capital raising, M&A, consumer insights, budgeting, cash flow, and investor relations. Prior to that, she was a Vice President in the Investment Banking Group at Goldman Sachs. There, she was an advisor on over $7 billion of buy-side and sell-side M&A transactions, across North America and Southeast Asia, playing a leading role in executing transactions and generating investment ideas.

According to McKinsey and Company, only one in five senior leaders in corporate America is a woman. One in 25 is a woman of color. In the boardroom, not even one in five board members are women, and just 16 percent of board seats are occupied by people of color. Fetch Rewards is committed to reversing these numbers and increasing representation both on their board and their c-suite.

About Fetch Rewards

Headquartered in Madison, Wis. with offices in Chicago, New York City and San Francisco, Fetch Rewards is the fastest-growing consumer loyalty and shopper rewards app in its category. With more than 16 million downloads since launching in 2017 nearly 7 million active users, Fetch Rewards has processed nearly a billion receipts to date and has delivered more than $100 million in points to its shoppers.

By working directly with hundreds of popular brands, Fetch Rewards gives shoppers access to savings on tens of thousands of products, whenever and wherever they are purchased. A top-ranked app in the App Store and Google Play Store, Fetch Rewards has more than one million five-star reviews from happy shoppers. Visit www.fetchrewards.com for more information.

