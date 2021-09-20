Fetch Rewards Partners with Burger King, Panera and Papa John's to Expand App's Rewards Points Into Restaurants

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fetch Rewards, America's No. 1 rewards app, announces partnerships with Burger King, Panera and Papa John's as it expands the app's rewards offerings into the restaurant category. The strategic move into restaurants -- and the decision to partner with these three leading national restaurant brands -- reflects a clear demand from the Fetch Rewards user base of more than 10 million people who use the app to submit receipts and earn rewards on their purchases.

Best known for offering rewards on groceries and household goods, Fetch Rewards experienced an unprecedented increase in restaurant receipt uploads over the past year. In 2021, Fetch shoppers have snapped 78 million restaurant receipts totaling $1.2 billion in purchases*, with quick-service restaurants comprising 69 percent of those transactions. When Fetch looked into the data, the story was clear -- receipts from Burger King, Panera, and Papa John's were being submitted in high numbers. Fetch shoppers were voting with their receipts, and Fetch saw the clear opportunity to create powerful connections with those restaurants and to reward diners for their restaurant purchases.

"Fetch Rewards shoppers asked for restaurant rewards and we're delivering," said Wes Schroll, CEO & founder of Fetch Rewards. "And what's more, we're giving them the best of the best -- Burger King, Panera, and Papa John's are the perfect partners to kick off our entry into the restaurant space, because Fetch shoppers have demonstrated strong affinity for these three iconic brands."

How people interact with restaurants has shifted over the past two years, with 74 percent of people visiting drive-thrus either the same amount or more often than usual, according to Bluedot's 2021 Report: The State of What Feeds Us II. And in turn, national restaurant brands are looking for new ways to understand how customers are dining and implementing new strategies to enhance the dining experience by providing a brighter, more engaging payoff — and rewards that follow customers home.

"Fetch Rewards is at the forefront of mobile innovation and delivers real value for partners. In today's competitive landscape, it's the brands that excite shoppers and connect with them that usually win. And that's what we're helping these brands do," said Jason Marker, Chief Growth Officer at Fetch and former president of KFC U.S. and former CEO of CKE restaurants. "We've found enormous success within the CPG rewards space, and we're excited to do the same for restaurants."

Fetch Rewards is the fastest-growing rewards app in the U.S. with more than 10 million monthly active users who have to date submitted nearly 1.8 billion receipts and earned more than $212 million in rewards. With the ability to drive consumer engagement and brand consideration, Fetch gives its users the power to upload any receipts or eReceipts and earn points that can be redeemed for free gift cards to hundreds of popular retailers, restaurants and more.

Fetch Rewards is free to download at the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Find more information about Fetch's brand partnerships here.

*Fetch Rewards YTD data on restaurant receipt upload data for Jan. 2021 – Sept. 2021.

About Fetch Rewards:

Founded in Madison, WI with offices in Chicago, New York City, San Francisco, Boston, and Bentonville, Ark., Fetch Rewards is the fastest-growing consumer loyalty and shopper rewards app in the U.S. By working directly with hundreds of popular brands, Fetch Rewards gives shoppers access to savings on tens of thousands of products, whenever and wherever they are purchased. Since launching in 2017, the Fetch Rewards app has been downloaded more than 22 million times and has more than 10 million active users. To date, Fetch has processed nearly 1.8 billion receipts and has delivered more than $212 million in rewards to its shoppers. A top-ranked app in the App Store and Google Play Store, Fetch Rewards has more than one million five-star reviews from happy shoppers. To learn more, download the free app and visit www.fetchrewards.com.

Media Contact:

Allison Geyer

[email protected]

SOURCE Fetch Rewards

Related Links

fetchrewards.com

