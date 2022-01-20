Fetch Rewards to Open New Office and Support Hub in Birmingham, Alabama

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch Rewards , America's No. 1 rewards app, today announced that it will invest more than $1 million to open a new office facility and customer-support hub in Birmingham, Ala. The project, which will create 200 new full-time jobs in the area, reflects the company's rapid growth as it continues to scale its technology and employee headcount in service of its mission to build the world's rewards platform.

Approved Jan. 20 by the Jefferson County Commission, the new office is in the Parkside District and will be completed this spring. Fetch is already hiring for a variety of positions including Support, Data Integrity, Engineering, Product, and Fraud. The company has a remote-first hybrid office model, giving its distributed workforce the option of working from anywhere while providing the infrastructure for in-person collaboration when needed.

"With Fetch continuing to grow exponentially, Birmingham is the perfect place to launch the next chapter of our expansion," said Wes Schroll, CEO and founder. "It's an up-and-coming technology and entrepreneurship hub with an incredible pool of local talent. We deeply appreciate the warm welcome we've received from state and county officials, and we're so excited to be part of this community."

Fetch is the fastest-growing rewards app in the U.S., with 13 million active users who have submitted more than 2 billion receipts and earned more than $290 million in rewards points. Fetch recently surpassed $100 billion in actionable gross merchandise value (GMV), making it equivalent to the nation's seventh-largest retailer. With over 500 global brands on its roster and proven ability to influence consumer behavior, Fetch represents the future of digital marketing and provides significant competitive advantage for brands seeking to forge deeper relationships with consumers.

"Fetch Rewards' decision to base a new operation in Birmingham is great news for the city and for the entire state of Alabama," Governor Kay Ivey said. "They will find that Birmingham is a welcoming, tech-savvy home where they can find all the ingredients needed to build a successful business operation."

Fetch works directly with CPG companies, retailers, and restaurants to give shoppers access to free rewards with every purchase. The app allows shoppers to accumulate rewards points by submitting pictures of any receipt -- from any store or restaurant -- and by linking eReceipts from online retailers. Points are then redeemed for free gift cards and other rewards, right within the Fetch app.

"We are extremely excited to bring another great addition to Jefferson County's tech ecosystem," said Jefferson County Commissioner Steve Ammons, who chairs the Commission's Economic Development Committee. "Fetch is a well-established national company bringing 200 high-paying jobs with this project. This is another excellent example of how working together lets companies know that Jefferson County is 'Open for Business.'"

"We are thrilled to see the continued momentum of Birmingham becoming a tech hub in the Southeast with the addition of Fetch Rewards," said Ron Kitchens, CEO of the Birmingham Business Alliance, which worked with the company on the project. "These are high-paying tech jobs with an average salary of $89,000 a year, which will attract even more people to our region. The presence of Shipt, Landing, Fetch and many others that are hiring hundreds of people right now is a great thing for our community."

About Fetch Rewards

Founded in Madison, Wis., Fetch Rewards is the fastest-growing consumer rewards app in the U.S. By working directly with popular brands and retailers, Fetch Rewards gives consumers access to savings on tens of thousands of products, whenever and wherever they are purchased. Since launching in 2017, the Fetch Rewards app has been downloaded more than 30 million times and has 13 million active users. A top-ranked app in the App Store and Google Play Store, Fetch Rewards has more than one million five-star reviews from happy shoppers. To learn more, download the free app and visit www.fetchrewards.com .

